SESAME STREET LIVE! LET'S PARTY! Comes to the Hulu Theatre at Madison Square Garden
Everyone's invited to take part in the sunniest and funniest street celebration in Sesame Street Live! Let's Party!, an interactive stage production inspired by the iconic Emmy Award-winning television program. The production under Feld Entertainment's partnership with the non-profit educational organization, Sesame Workshop, features favorite Sesame Street pals Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Big Bird and more in a sensory adventure live on stage. Sesame Street Live! Let's Party! visits Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden for 17 performances from Friday, February 14 through Sunday, February 23, 2020. Tickets go on sale on Friday, October 11 at 10:00AM.
From the moment the curtain rises, parents and children alike will be on their feet dancing along to a pop-infused soundtrack with new Sesame Street friends and live emcees Casey and Caleb. Planning a party isn't easy when everybody has a different idea of fun, but with some help from the audience, it becomes the ultimate reflection of what friendship plus teamwork can accomplish. Party guests will sing along to new and familiar songs, like "I Love Trash" and "C is for Cookie," with Oscar the Grouch and Cookie Monster; dance to the beat with Elmo; explore a wintry wonderland when Abby Cadabby's magic goes awry; take flight with Big Bird to learn about some of his fabulous feathered friends; and discover new cultures in an interactive Spanish lesson with Rosita.
Limited pre-show Meet & Greet Packages are available for purchase. During the Sesame Street Live! pre-show experience, you'll have the opportunity to meet and take photos with Elmo and two of his furry friends before the show (characters are subject to availability). The Meet & Greet Package also features premium show seating within the first five rows and on-site experience hosts.
Tickets for Sesame Street Live! Let's Party! start at $25.00. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 11 at 10:00AM and will be available online at www.msg.com/sesame and through Ticketmaster Charge By Phone at 1-866-858-0008. Tickets will be available in person beginning Saturday, October 12 at the Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre box offices. For group rates and information, please call 212-465-6080. Accessible and companion seats are available via the Disabled Services Department at 212-465-6115.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
BroadwayWorld is sad to report that Rip Taylor, known for his appearances on both stage and screen died on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at 84 in Beverly Hi... (read more)
Homeless Woman Filmed Singing Opera By LAPD, Emily Zamourka, Offered Recording Contract
TMZ reports that Grammy-nominated producer Joel Diamond has offered Zamourka a recording contract to create an EDM/Classical crossover album.... (read more)
Broadway-Bound Michael Jackson Musical Gets Renamed- MJ
The new Michael Jackson musical Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough has been making its controversial way towards Broadway, first announcing a Chicago run ... (read more)
VIDEO: Preview Mitzi Gaynor's Appearance on CBS SUNDAY MORNING
Mitzi Gaynor will appear on this week's episode of CBS Sunday Morning!... (read more)
Morgan Freeman and Dana Ivey to Lead Benefit Reading of DRIVING MISS DAISY
The Acting Company presents a one-night-only benefit reading of Driving Miss Daisy, the beloved play by Alfred Uhry, at The Kaye Playhouse at Hunter C... (read more)
PHANTOM OF THE OPERA On Broadway Welcomes Meghan Picerdo, John Riddle, And Bradley Dean This Month
Meghan Picerno, currently thrilling audiences worldwide as Christine Daaé in the new World Tour of The Phantom of the Opera, will make her Broadway de... (read more)