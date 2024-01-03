SDC and the Broadway League Reach Agreement on Contract to Include Associate Directors and Choreographers

Stage Directors and Choreographers Society (SDC), the national union of stage directors and choreographers, and The Broadway League (League), the national trade association for the Broadway and touring industry, have reached an agreement on a new four-year contract. The agreement, which covers directors and choreographers on Broadway and League productions in North America and the British Isles, now includes associate directors and choreographers.

This landmark agreement covers associates working on Broadway and companies across North America, who will receive union protections including health and pension benefit contributions. Additionally, the agreement includes increases in compensation and benefits for covered directors and choreographers; new compensation structures for co-directors and co-choreographers; modified terms for recognized activity in the British Isles; and language codifying the parties’ mutual commitment to non-discrimination and anti-harassment.

“These talks have resulted in an agreement that we believe meets the needs of both parties,” said SDC Executive Director Laura Penn. “Notably SDC has secured coverage for associate directors and choreographers on Broadway and on tours. Associates play an increasingly vital role in the life of a Broadway show and SDC has worked to make certain that these collaborators receive full recognition for their contributions. That the League was able to find a way to meet our needs is significant.”

“The Broadway League is pleased to have reached an agreement with SDC that achieves meaningful gains for our producing members and acknowledges the evolving needs of our Broadway and Touring productions,” said Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League. “The agreement, which has significant improvements for both producers and creatives, is a reflection of the strong relationship between the parties.”

The terms for the new contract were ratified by SDC’s Executive Board on December 26, 2023, and went into effect on January 1, 2024.

SDC is the theatrical union that unites, empowers, and protects professional stage directors and choreographers throughout the United States. Our mission is to foster a national community of professional stage directors and choreographers by protecting the rights, health and livelihoods of all our Members; negotiating and enforcing employment agreements across a range of jurisdictions; facilitating the exchange of ideas, information, and opportunities; and educating current and future generations about the critical role of directors and choreographers in leading the field. SDCweb.org



The Broadway League (Charlotte St. Martin, President), founded in 1930, is the national trade association for the Broadway industry representing more than 700 members from nearly 200 national and international markets including theatre owners and operators, producers, presenters, and general managers as well as suppliers of goods and services to the commercial theatre industry. Key League programs and resources such as Kids’ Night on Broadway®, The Jimmy Awards®/National High School Musical Theatre Awards®, Broadway Bridges®, Black to Broadway, ¡Viva! Broadway®, Broadway Membership Fellows, Broadway Speakers Bureau, and the Internet Broadway Database® (ibdb.com) represent the League’s ongoing commitment to creating an inclusive culture within the industry that is geared toward accessibility and advancements of audience development, industry practices, and workforce opportunities. The Broadway League co-administers the dotBroadway top-level domain, providing online visitors assurance that the web address they are accessing is from a verified League member. Since 1967, The Broadway League has been co-presenting the annual Antoinette Perry “Tony” Awards®. BroadwayLeague.com