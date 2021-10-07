SCENERY Launches Necklace Created From Glinda's Bubble Dress in WICKED

Following the incredible "sold-out" success of the Glinda Bubble ornament last holiday season, SCENERY has announced the launch of The Glinda Bubble necklace. Each necklace is handmade in America and each is created with a piece of Glinda's iconic Bubble dress worn in the opening scene of WICKED the musical. Every necklace comes with an individually numbered card to certify authenticity.

"We couldn't be happier, or more honored to be able to upcycle this stunning and iconic piece of theatre history" shares Jennifer Kahn, Founder.



To date, SCENERY has diverted over 29,000 pounds of theatrical material from landfills and over 1,100 students have been sponsored by SCENERY to see Broadway and Off- Broadway shows through the TDF Introduction to Theatre program because of the company's commitment to donating 10% of all proceeds to TDF. Recent products released from the company include Freestyle Love Supreme Bookends and key chains created from upcycled marketing banners from Mean Girls on Broadway. Other fan favorites include a clutch handbag made from an off cut of Ain't Too Proud, and necklaces upcycled stage material from national tours of Something Rotten and Rock of Ages.

To learn more about SCENERY, visit www.scenerybags.com