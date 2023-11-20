SANE MEN Short To Compete At The 2nd Annual Dances With Films New York

"SANE MEN" to Compete at the 2nd Annual Dances With Films New York

By: Nov. 20, 2023

"SANE MEN" a compelling and complex dark comedy short about the emotional trajectories of two sisters as they deal with their mother's penchant for dating dangerous men, will compete at this year's Dances With Films NY, 2023 at the Regal Union Square in New York.

Written by real life sisters Jess Fritz and Krista Nave, and directed by Fritz, the film tells the story of two polar opposite sisters who have only one thing in common: a united front against their mother's criminal boyfriends. But when Mom brings home a recently released wife killer, new doubts arise. Is he innocent or guilty, and will the sisters be ripped apart...or bonded forever? Will this new romance bring the girls a new dad or a new murder?

Produced by Stephanie Bell, Michael Lipoma, Corinne Jayaweera and Fritz, SANE MEN stars Aleis Work, Sarah Rose Harper, Jason C. Brown and Jody Booth.

Jess Fritz (Director, Co-Writer, & Producer) is a Los Angeles based writer and DGA director with a passion for complex characters on paths of self-discovery. Her writing has placed as a Second Rounder in the Austin Film Festival Screenwriting Competition, a quarterfinalist in the CineStory Feature Retreat, quarterfinalist in the AMPAS Nicholl Fellowships in Screenwriting, and a Semi-Finalist in Women In Media's CAMERAderie: Act 1 competition. Jess is slated to direct her debut feature based on the proof of concept short, Sane Men, with BelLipoma Entertainment.

Krista Nave (Co-Writer, Co-Producer) is a screenwriter based in Encino, California. She graduated from the University of La Verne in 2020 with a degree in Creative Writing. She co-wrote the dark comedy short Sane Men with her sister Jess, the Amanda to her Kristen. Krista is also the Stage and Screen editor at literary magazine Exposition Review and is a lover of cats and horror movies.

Stephanie Bell (Producer) is a multi-award winning & Emmy nominated producer & PGA member with over 25 years of producing in multiple media. She is a founding partner at BelLipoma Entertainment. Her features and shorts have garnered over 75 national and international festival awards, including 14 for "Best Picture." Stephanie's films tell daring and provocative stories that spark a dialogue about the human condition. When not producing, Stephanie teaches producing at College of the Desert in Palm Springs, CA where she also serves on their film advisory board.

Michael Lipoma (Producer) is a multiple award-winning WGA writer, producer and founding partner at BelLipoma Entertainment. He was Executive Producer on a feature that earned ten festival wins for "Best Picture," a Producer on a TV pilot, and is a Co-Creator and Executive Producer on a series slated for production in New Zealand. Michael's experience in script/story development assures that BelLipoma properties compete at the highest level in today's marketplace.

Corinne Jayaweera (Producer) is an accomplished independent producer and director, passionate about creating impactful nonfiction and fiction content. Her films have been screened at numerous film festivals, including the American Pavilion at Cannes and before the US Congress. With over a decade of experience, Corinne has worked on a wide range of projects, including documentaries, PSAs, feature films, web series, and music videos. She is known for her collaborative approach, working closely with crew members to bring a creative vision to life, while celebrating the unique contributions of everyone on set.

SANE MEN will screen as part of Shorts Block 1, on Thursday, November 30 at 3:45 PM at the Regal Union Square. For tickets go to Click Here




