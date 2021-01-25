Royal Shakespeare Company Lineup Added to BroadwayHD

Nine titles from Stratford-upon-Avon's famed Royal Shakespeare Company will arrive on BroadwayHD this month, with 20 more set to appear over the next two months.

Variety reports that available titles will include "King Lear," "Antony and Cleopatra," "Hamlet," "Measure for Measure," "Love's Labour's Lost," "The Merry Wives of Windsor," "Two Gentlemen of Verona," and "Timon of Athons." Upcoming titles include "Romeo and Juliet," "Othello," "The Tempest," "Julius Caesar" and "The Taming of the Shrew."

"The Royal Shakespeare Company is truly one the most elite companies performing and reimagining Shakespeare's works for new generations. We are proud to partner with them in bringing their iconic body of productions to theater lovers," said Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley, the co-CEOs of BroadwayHD. "Especially at this time when we don't have the opportunity to travel or watch Shakespeare performed live, this collection is a treat beyond treats for fans."

The RSC primarily produces the works of William Shakespeare, but makes room in their seasons for new work from living playwrights. Founded in 1961, they are best known for bringing their productions to London.

Recent RSC productions to play Broadway include "Wolf Hall," "Matilda," "Les Miserables" (2006), and "A Midsummer Night's Dream."

The available productions feature actors like Paapa Essiedu ("I May Destroy You"), Olivier Award-winner Antony Sher ("Shakespeare in Love"), and Christopher Eccleston ("Doctor Who").

Read the original story on Variety.