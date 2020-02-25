Roundabout Underground's DARLING GRENADINE Has Announced One-Week Extension and Benefit Performance

Roundabout Theatre Company (Todd Haimes, Artistic Director/CEO) has announced a one-week extension and special benefit performance of Roundabout Underground's production of the new musical Darling Grenadine, book, music & lyrics by Daniel Zaitchik, directed & choreographed by Michael Berresse.

Darling Grenadine will now play through Sunday, March 22, 2020. Darling Grenadine opened officially on Monday, February 10, 2020 at the Black Box Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 West 46th Street). All tickets for regular Underground performances are $30.

The special benefit performance of Darling Grenadine is Sunday, March 22 at 2:00pm. All proceeds from this evening will directly fund Roundabout Underground, including commissions for Zaitchik's next play, Dave Harris's Underground debut Exception to the Rule in Spring 2020 and more than two dozen readings and workshops for new work this season. All tickets are $250, which includes a seat at the performance, complimentary beverages pre-show and at intermission, and the opportunity to mingle with the cast and creative team following the performance.

Darling Grenadine features Matt Dallal as "Man," Jay Armstrong Johnson as "Paul," Adam Kantor as "Harry," Aury Krebs as "Woman," Mike Nappi as "The Trumpet Player," and Emily Walton as "Louise."

Roundabout Underground debuts its first new musical in a decade. When charismatic songwriter Harry falls for clever chorus girl Louise, all of Manhattan glitters with the blush of new love. But what happens when the sparkling fantasy begins to dissolve? Bubbling over with charm, wit, and whimsy, Darling Grenadine navigates the tension between romance and reality, light and dark, bitter and sweet. Featuring a vibrantly eclectic score and stirring book and lyrics by Daniel Zaitchik.

The creative team for Darling Grenadine includes: Tim Mackabee (Sets), Emily Rebholz (Costumes), Lap Chi Chu (Lighting), Brian Ronan (Sound), Edward T Morris (Projections), David Gardos (Music Director), Matthew Moisey (Orchestrations) and William Berloni (Animal Trainer).

Tickets for the extension week of Darling Grenadine are $30 General Admission tickets and are available by calling 212.719.1300, online at roundabouttheatre.org, in person at any Roundabout box office: American Airlines Theatre Box office (227 West 42nd Street); The Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 W 46th Street) and Studio 54 (254 West 54th Street). The regular run of performances through March 15 is sold out; a limited number of standby tickets are available at the Steinberg Center box office on the day of the performance. For tickets to the benefit performance, please contact the Patron's Desk at 212-719-9393 ext. 301.

