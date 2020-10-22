Rosario Dawson Will Star in DOPESICK With Phillipa Soo, Michael Keaton, & More

The eight-episode series looks into the epicenter of America’s struggle with opioid addiction.

The star-studded cast of "Dopesick" on Hulu has just added Rosario Dawson to their ranks as series regular.

According to Variety, the eight-episode series looks into the epicenter of America's struggle with opioid addiction, taking viewers from a distressed Virginia mining community, to the hallways of the DEA, and to the opulence of "one percenter" Big Pharma Manhattan.

Dawson plays Bridget Meyer, described as a tough DEA agent who fights to curtail the use of OxyContin.

Other cast members include Michael Keaton, Peter Sargaard, Kaitlyn Dever, Will Poulter, John Hoogenakker, Phillipa Soo, and Jake McDorman.

Dawson starred as Mimi Marquez in the film adaptation of "Rent." Her other roles include work in "Sin City," "Clerks II," and "Death Proof."

