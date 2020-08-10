Rob McClure, Lesli Margherita, Celia Rose Gooding, Alex Boniello and More to Star in ESCAPE FROM CAMP EERIE
ESCAPE FROM CAMP EERIE is the newest virtual event in the interactive mystery series BROADWAY WHODUNIT.
Andrew Barth Feldman's Broadway Whodunit, has announced a new virtual event! Escape From Camp Eerie will feature Rob McClure, Lesli Margherita, Solea Pfeiffer, Sky Lakota-Lynch, Gabrielle Carrubba, Jason Tam, Andrew Barth Feldman, Alex Boniello, Celia Rose Gooding, and Will Roland.
Check out a trailer below!
Pack your bags. The gates are opening again. Welcome to Camp Eerie. You'll never want to leave. pic.twitter.com/STZZZJsCtp- Broadway Whodunit (@bwaywhodunit) August 10, 2020
"Performers will play a slew of zany characters. One of them will be murdered, and one of them will be the murderer. You, the detectives, will be able to go between different "rooms" on our website to follow the clues, watch the mystery unfold, and find the murderer, all in real time.
You don't know the ending, and neither do the players. It's all of the hijinks you've come to expect from the 'Jackbox' crew, infused with intrigue, mystery, and MURDER."
For more information visit: broadwaywhodunit.com
