Rob McClure, Kate Baldwin, John Treacy Egan, Kathryn Allison and More Announced for Paper Mill Playhouse's Winter Shows

Paper Mill's first two productions streamed from the stage are SING IN A NEW YEAR! and SOME ENCHANTED EVENING: THE SONGS OF RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN.

Paper Mill Playhouse has announced the casts for Sing in a New Year! and Some Enchanted Evening: The Songs of Rodgers & Hammerstein, the first two productions to be produced on the Paper Mill stage since the pandemic shut down the theater in March.

Sing in a New Year! will bring a roster of Broadway-seasoned Paper Mill family home for the holidays to perform seasonal favorites just in time for the New Year. The intimate cabaret lineup, directed by Producing Artistic Director Mark S. Hoebee, includes solos and duets by Kathryn Allison (PMP: New Voices; Broadway: Aladdin, Wicked, Company), Kate Baldwin (PMP: Can-Can, Guys and Dolls; Broadway: Hello, Dolly!, Finian's Rainbow, Big Fish), Natalie Cortez (PMP: Anita in West Side Story; Broadway: West Side Story, A Chorus Line), John Treacy Egan (PMP: Lend Me a Tenor, The Producers, Oliver!; Broadway: My Fair Lady, The Producers, The Little Mermaid), Mauricio Martinez (PMP: Unmasked; Broadway: On Your Feet!), Rob McClure (PMP: Honeymoon in Vegas, Carousel; Broadway: Chaplin, Beetlejuice, Mrs. Doubtfire), Kyle Taylor Parker (PMP: My Very Own British Invasion; Broadway: Kinky Boots, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory; Off Broadway: Smokey Joe's Cafe), Mamie Parris (PMP: Unmasked; Broadway: Cats, School of Rock), Hayley Podschun (PMP: Peter Pan, Holiday Inn; Broadway: Chaplin, Something Rotten!), Nicholas Rodriguez (PMP: Holiday Inn; Broadway: Tarzan), Graham Rowat (Broadway: Sunset Boulevard, Mamma Mia!, Beauty and the Beast), Christopher Sieber (PMP: Cinderella, Annie; Broadway: The Prom, Matilda, Company), Elena Shaddow (PMP: The Sound of Music, Mary Poppins, A Christmas Story; Broadway: The Visit, La Cage aux Folles), and Rema Webb (PMP: Unmasked; Broadway: The Color Purple, The Book of Mormon, Escape to Margaritaville). Meghann Zervoulis (Broadway's The Prom, Mean Girls, West Side Story; Paper Mill's Mary Poppins, A Christmas Story, New Voices) serves as music director.

Next up will be Some Enchanted Evening: The Songs of Rodgers & Hammerstein, directed by Mark S. Hoebee and starring some of theater's greatest voices including Belinda Allyn (PMP: Beauty and the Beast, West Side Story; Broadway: Allegiance), Ashley Blanchet (PMP: Cinderella; Broadway: Frozen, Beautiful), Donna English (PMP: Beauty and the Beast, Lend Me a Tenor, The Sound of Music, and many more; Broadway: Living on Love, Nice Work If You Can Get It, Lend Me a Tenor), Nicholas Rodriguez (PMP: Holiday Inn; Broadway: Tarzan) and Billy Harrigan Tighe (PMP: Cinderella; Broadway: Pippin).

Paper Mill Playhouse's 2020-2021 season is proudly sponsored by Investors Bank. Paper Mill Playhouse education and outreach programs are proudly sponsored by The Goren Family & the Harmony Helper App.

Sing in a New Year! and Some Enchanted Evening: The Songs of Rodgers & Hammerstein are available now exclusively as part of Paper Mill's 2020-2021 subscription package of seven shows for $275 per person. Visit www.PaperMill.org for more information.

PAPER MILL PLAYHOUSE'S 2020-2021 SEASON

LIVE FROM THE WEST SIDE: THE WOMEN OF BROADWAY

PATTI LUPONE

Streamed Live on October 24, 2020, at 8:00PM

Available to stream on demand for 72 hours after the live presentation

LAURA BENANTI

Streamed Live on November 14, 2020, at 8:00PM

Available to stream on demand for 72 hours after the live presentation

VANESSA WILLIAMS

Streamed Live on December 5, 2020, at 8:00PM

Available to stream on demand for 72 hours after the live presentation

This series of live concert events showcases Broadway's absolute best and brightest talents sharing beloved show tunes, lesser-known gems, and heartwarming tales, plus a live Q&A with the stars.

SING IN A NEW YEAR!

Directed by Mark S. Hoebee

Streaming December 19, 2020-January 1, 2021

Delivered Virtually from the Paper Mill Stage

Subscriber Exclusive!

Paper Mill Playhouse's popular summertime outdoor Brookside Cabaret comes inside and onto the Paper Mill stage for a very special concert presentation! Over a dozen popular Paper Mill performers, directed by Producing Artistic Director Mark S. Hoebee, will sing a unique selection of seasonal favorites just in time to ring in the new year.

SOME ENCHANTED EVENING: THE SONGS OF RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN

Music by Richard Rodgers

Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II

Concept by Jeffrey B. Moss

For Jerry Kravat Entertainment Services Inc.

Directed by Mark S. Hoebee

Streaming February 13-26, 2021

Delivered Virtually from the Paper Mill Stage

Subscriber Exclusive!

This stunning collection of Rodgers and Hammerstein's most beloved compositions will shine the spotlight on five magnificent Paper Mill singers in a glorious parade of hits from Carousel, South Pacific, The King and I, Oklahoma!, The Sound of Music, and more. Paper Mill's own Mark S. Hoebee directs.

PETE 'N' KEELY

Book by James Hindman

Music by Patrick Brady

Lyrics by Mark Waldrop

Directed by Mark Waldrop

Dates TBA*

Subscriber Exclusive!

Staged as a live taping of a 1968 television special that reunites a divorced singing duo, this kitschy spoof had New York critics singing its praises. As Pete and Keely stroll down memory lane reprising songs from their days of stardom, they take "unscripted" swipes at each other that dredge up hilarious moments from their turbulent past. This charming musical features unforgettable renditions of the era's popular favorites such as "Fever," "Bésame Mucho," and "The Battle Hymn of the Republic," as well as original songs in the spirit of the times. Mark Waldrop (When Pigs Fly, Bette Midler's Divine Miss Millennium Tour, Paper Mill's Gypsy and Little Shop of Horrors) directs.

BEEHIVE: THE '60S MUSICAL

Created by Larry Gallagher

Directed & Choreographed by JoAnn M. Hunter

Dates TBA*

Subscriber Exclusive!

Big hairdos and even bigger voices command the stage in this tuneful tribute to women who rock-the girl groups that made their mark on the music of the '60s. Featuring such hits as "My Boyfriend's Back," "Son of a Preacher Man," and "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman," Beehive chronicles the dramatic transformations of a volatile decade, told from the perspective of six young women who live through it. JoAnn M. Hunter (Broadway's School of Rock, Paper Mill's Unmasked and Cinderella) directs and choreographs.

*Performance dates for Pete 'n' Keely and Beehive are to be announced, in the hopes that limited audiences (subscribers only) may be invited to safely return to the theater by late spring or summer 2021.

Note: A livestream option will be available for all shows this season and may become the only possibility if reconvening live audiences is not feasible.

Program and artists are subject to change.

Paper Mill's 2020-2021 season will be an exclusive subscriber season and all 7 events are available now for $275 per person. Visit www.PaperMill.org and sign up for all we have to offer.

