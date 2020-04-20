Rob McClure, Jenn Colella, Kerry Butler and More to Appear on THE PRODUCER'S PERSPECTIVE LIVE!

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Producer, Ken Davenport, announced the new lineup of guests to appear on The Producer's Perspective Live on his blog, TheProducersPerspective.com.

Through his Facebook page, Ken Davenport has also been raising money for The Actors Fund and will continue to do so throughout the Broadway shutdown.

The Producer's Perspective LIVE! kicks off Week 5 with Tony Award-winning Broadway Director Kenny Leon (American Son, A Soldier's Play, NBC's Hairspray LIVE!).

Other Broadway guests include:

Ryan Scott Oliver - Tuesday, April 21st

Jenn Colella - Wednesday, April 22nd

Joe Iconis - Thursday, April 23rd

Ali Stroker and President/CEO of The Actors Fund, Joseph Benincasa - Friday, April 24th

Zalmen Mlotek - Monday, April 27th

Michael Arden and Andy Mientus - Tuesday, April 28th

David Korins - Wednesday, April 29th

Kerry Butler - Thursday, April 30th

Rob McClure - Wednesday, May 6th

Julie Halston - Thursday, May 7th

Ashley Park - Friday, May 8th

Full schedule can be found at www.TheProducersPerspective.com/LIVE. The Producer's Perspective LIVE! is produced by Mary Elizabeth Dina.





