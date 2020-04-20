Rob McClure, Jenn Colella, Kerry Butler and More to Appear on THE PRODUCER'S PERSPECTIVE LIVE!
Producer, Ken Davenport, announced the new lineup of guests to appear on The Producer's Perspective Live on his blog, TheProducersPerspective.com.
Through his Facebook page, Ken Davenport has also been raising money for The Actors Fund and will continue to do so throughout the Broadway shutdown.
The Producer's Perspective LIVE! kicks off Week 5 with Tony Award-winning Broadway Director Kenny Leon (American Son, A Soldier's Play, NBC's Hairspray LIVE!).
Other Broadway guests include:
Ryan Scott Oliver - Tuesday, April 21st
Jenn Colella - Wednesday, April 22nd
Joe Iconis - Thursday, April 23rd
Ali Stroker and President/CEO of The Actors Fund, Joseph Benincasa - Friday, April 24th
Zalmen Mlotek - Monday, April 27th
Michael Arden and Andy Mientus - Tuesday, April 28th
David Korins - Wednesday, April 29th
Kerry Butler - Thursday, April 30th
Rob McClure - Wednesday, May 6th
Julie Halston - Thursday, May 7th
Ashley Park - Friday, May 8th
Full schedule can be found at www.TheProducersPerspective.com/LIVE. The Producer's Perspective LIVE! is produced by Mary Elizabeth Dina.
