RiseNY Celebrates 25 Years Of The Naked Cowboy With A Torch Performance

On Wednesday, August 30th at 4:00PM ET, Robert Burck aka “The Naked Cowboy”, will be doing a torch performance at RiseNY in Times Square to celebrate 25 years of The Naked Cowboy in NYC.

For 25 years, The Naked Cowboy has been singing and entertaining people in New York City’s Times Square and has become a mainstay tourist attraction. The world famous Naked Cowboy will be performing on the Torch at the unique New York Experience, RiseNY.

“RiseNY celebrates everything that makes New York so special and Times Square is such a huge part of this,” said James Sanna, CEO of RiseNY. "We're very excited to commemorate 25 years of one of the area's most iconic street performers."

“For 25 years I’ve had the pleasure of entertaining the millions of visitors who come to Times Square each year,” said The Naked Cowboy. “I can’t wait to celebrate and mark the occasion with RiseNY on Lady Liberty’s torch!”

Members of the media, influencers, and fans are invited to witness this special celebration. The free event promises an unforgettable evening of music, excitement, and the chance to witness another memorable Times Square moment.

RiseNY is a one-of-a-kind Soaring New York Experience, combining a spectacular ride with museum-style galleries to celebrate the history of the Big Apple and the joy of the New York experience! The interactive and thrilling attraction opened in March of 2022 and features Mario Lopez, Jeff Goldblum, Ric Burns, and Tim Gunn.

WHEN: Wednesday, August 30 at 4:00pm

WHERE: RiseNY - 160 West 45th Street, New York, NY

WHO: The Naked Cowboy 25th Anniversary