Richard Kind & John Owen-Jones to Lead Sondheim's A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM in Paris

Richard Kind will star as Pseudolus in the upcoming Paris production of A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To The Forum, which will be the second production of the new Lido 2 Paris. John Owen-Jones will take on the role of Miles Gloriosus.

Lido 2 inaugurated the new venue with a limited run of Cabaret earlier this year.

The cast also is set to include Rufus Hound as Hysterium, Patrick Ryecart as Senex, Martyn Ellis as Marcus Lycus, Valerie Gabail as Domina, Josh St Clair as Hero, and Neima Naouri as Philia.

The production will be directed by Cal McCrystal, and features set design by Tim Hatley (Tony Award Winner for Life of Pi), choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, music direction by Gareth Valentine, costume design by Takis, lighting design by Giuseppe Di Iorio, and sound design by Unisson Design.

Kind is a star of both the stage and screen. In 1992, he was cast in the recurring role of “Dr. Mark Devanow” on Mad About You. His character appeared less frequently in later seasons, because Kind was also playing the role of “Paul Lassiter” on Spin City. In addition to starring in the Amazon Prime Video original season Red Oaks and HBO’s Luck, he has had guest spots on numerous television shows, including Two and a Half Men and The Goldbergs and recurring roles on shows like Curb your Enthusiasm and Gotham. Movie credits include The Producers, A Serious Man, The Station Agent, and 2013’s Oscar winner for Best Picture, Argo. Broadway credits include The Tale of the Allergist's Wife, The Producers (Max Bialystock), Sly Fox, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, The Big Knife, and Kiss Me Kate.

A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum takes comedy back to its roots, combining situations from time-tested, 2000-year-old comedies of Roman playwright, Plautus, with the infectious energy of classic vaudeville.

A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum is a nonstop laughfest in which Pseudolus, a crafty slave, struggles to win the hand of a beautiful, but slow-witted, courtesan named Philia for his young master, Hero, in exchange for freedom. The plot twists and turns with cases of mistaken identity, slamming doors and a showgirl or two.

A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum has book by Burt Shevelove, and Larry Gelbart, and music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim.