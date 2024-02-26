Rialto Chatter: Will the 2018 Film A STAR IS BORN Be Adapted For the Stage?

A Star Is Born is a story that has been adapted on film several times, beginning in 1937, with subsequent films in 1954, 1976, and finally, most recently, in 2018, starring Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. Now, rumor has it that this story is finally hitting the stage, after a previous edition was rumored in 2017.

As BroadwayWorld reported in 2017, a stage version of the show, based on the 1954 film, was set to be directed by Bill Condon. No further information was revealed about this iteration, and it never came to fruition.

Now, Showbiz 411 has reported that, according to 'sources', a stage adaptation of the 2018 film is underway, and will feature the songs sung, and made popular, by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper.

This new version of the stage show will reportedly not be directed by Condon, but no other details on a director, cast, or timeline have been announced at this time.

Read the original story on Showbiz 411.

About A Star is Born

A Star Is Born is a 2018 American musical romantic drama film produced and directed by Bradley Cooper, in his directorial debut, with a screenplay by Cooper, Eric Roth and Will Fetters. It stars Cooper, Lady Gaga, Dave Chappelle, Andrew Dice Clay and Sam Elliott.

A Star Is Born follows an alcoholic musician (Cooper) who discovers and falls in love with a young singer (Gaga). The film premiered at the 75th Venice International Film Festival on August 31, 2018, and was theatrically released in the United States on October 5, 2018, by Warner Bros. Pictures, and grossed over $436 million worldwide.

The film received several awards, as well as eight nominations for the 91st Academy Awards, among them Best Picture, Best Actor (Cooper), Best Actress (Gaga) and Best Supporting Actor (Elliott). It won Best Original Song for "Shallow". It also earned five nominations at the 76th Golden Globe Awards, including Best Motion Picture – Drama, and won Best Original Song for "Shallow".