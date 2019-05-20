Rialto Chatter: Will THE INHERITANCE Land On Broadway?

According to a recent casting notice, the acclaimed new work The Inheritance is currently seeking actors in New York for a production of the play.

The notice, which lists the show's producer as "The Inheritance Broadway, LLC", says that auditions are being held from June 3- June 5, for a run in 2019 or 2020.

Directed by multi Olivier Award winner Stephen Daldry, this landmark production held its world premiere at the Young Vic Theatre last year where it ran for a sold out engagement and opened to huge acclaim, with critics recognizing Matthew Lopez's play as a modern classic, and one of the most important plays for many years.

A generation after the peak of the AIDs crisis, what is it like to be a young gay man in New York? How many words are there now for pain and for love? Matthew Lopez's major new two-part play explores profound themes through the turbulent and often hilarious experiences of a group of young, ambitious New Yorkers. What is the legacy left to them by previous generations? What do they owe the future and each other?

Stay tuned to see if this acclaimed new play is headed for the Broadway stage.





