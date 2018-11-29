Rialto Chatter: Is GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Headed For Broadway?

According to the New York Post, the new musical Girl From the North Country, is eyeing a limited Broadway run this winter.

The Post reports that the show would play a six month engagement at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre, following the closing of another music icon musical, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical. Following Girl would be another rock bio-musical, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical.

This new show from Olivier Award winner and Tony Award nominee Conor McPherson and music icon Bob Dylan made its North American premiere at The Public with an American cast this fall.

Girl from the North Country weaves the music of our greatest poet-singer-songwriter into a piercing drama about home, heart, and the searching determination of the American soul.

Dylan's inimitable songbook is authentically transformed by McPherson into an achingly beautiful story of a down-on-its-luck community on the brink of change in Duluth, Minnesota, in 1934.

