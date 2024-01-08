Rhonda Hansome Will Perform at TALE Storytelling Show at KGB Bar Red Room in Manhattan

The performance is on January 12.

By: Jan. 08, 2024

POPULAR

Best Broadway Shows in 2024; What's Coming! Photo 1 Best Broadway Shows in 2024; What's Coming!
WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Sets Streaming Premiere Date; DVD & Blu-Ray Release Anno Photo 2 WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Sets Streaming Premiere Date
KIMBERLY AKIMBO Announces Closing Date Photo 3 KIMBERLY AKIMBO Announces Closing Date
The Rise and Fall of Movie Musicals- A Statistical Analysis Photo 4 The Rise and Fall of Movie Musicals- A Statistical Analysis

Rhonda Hansome Will Perform at TALE Storytelling Show at KGB Bar Red Room in Manhattan

Actor/playwright/storyteller Rhonda "Passion" Hansome, (SiriusXM "John Fugelsang's Tell Me Everything") will be among the performers featured at TALE - “New York City's best storytelling show” - on Friday, January 12 at the Red Room @ KGB Bar in Manhattan.

Hosted by Harmon Leon (This American Life), Rhonda will be joined at the 7pm (EST) show by: Kendra Cunningham (Just For Laughs), M Leona Godin (New York Times), Sean O'Brien (Moth Grand Slam) & special guests.

Advance tickets ($12.00 plus service charge) can be purchased via Eventbrite.

Two drink minimum, ages 21 +. The Red Room @ KGB Bar is located at 85 E. 4th Street (3rd Floor). Subway: take the “F”to Second Ave, “N” or “R” to 8th Street, #6 to Astor Place. For additional information, contact:  (212) 505-3360

Hansome, a Brooklyn native, has appeared at Generation Women, Yum's The Word, Rose Valley and Bady House Storytelling Concerts. Her multifaceted career which includes performing stand up comedy has led to television appearances on Louie, Saturday Night Live, Caroline's Comedy Hour, Stand-Up Spotlight, Arsenio Hall, Evening at the Improv, Showtime at the Apollo and The Joan Rivers Show. She is an Outstanding Comedian BackStage Bistro Award winner who was the opening act for Anita Baker, Diana Ross, Aretha Franklin, Smokey Robinson, Jackie Mason and The Pointer Sisters. For additional information on Rhonda's future projects and appearances, go to: rhondahansome.com or connect with her on Facebook: Rhonda Hansome Comedy , Twitter @RhondaHansome or Instagram @rhondafull.




RELATED STORIES

1
Matt Ross PR Rebrands as Print Shop PR and Names New Partner Photo
Matt Ross PR Rebrands as Print Shop PR and Names New Partner

Matt Ross PR has officially rebranded, and will operate under the new name Print Shop PR. The company was founded in 2014 under its original name, and was led solely by Ross. Now, longtime employee Nicole Capatasto has been named partner.

2
Video: Lin-Manuel Miranda Makes Surprise Appearance at HAMILTON Photo
Video: Lin-Manuel Miranda Makes Surprise Appearance at HAMILTON

Lin-Manuel Miranda made a surprise appearance on stage during the curtain call of Hamilton last night, January 7. Miranda gave a speech to bid farewell to Miguel Cervantes, who played his final performance in the title role, as well as Alysha Deslorieux, a member of the original Broadway company, who played her final show as Eliza.

3
Nicolas Cage Wants to Play Pontius Pilate in JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Photo
Nicolas Cage Wants to Play Pontius Pilate in JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

Nicolas Cage recently revealed a Broadway role that he can see himself taking on. While on the red carpet at the Golden Globes, he was asked what genre he wants to try next.

4
Stage Adaptation of Princes PURPLE RAIN Will Make its World Premiere Photo
Stage Adaptation of Prince's PURPLE RAIN Will Make its World Premiere

A stage adaptation of Prince's film and album, Purple Rain, will make its World Premiere stage adaptation this year. Learn more about the musical, which is based on the film and album from the iconic performer.

More Hot Stories For You

Kelli O'Hara & Brian d'Arcy James to Join DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Performance & Conversation at 92NYKelli O'Hara & Brian d'Arcy James to Join DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Performance & Conversation at 92NY
Final Sondheim Musical HERE WE ARE Teases Cast RecordingFinal Sondheim Musical HERE WE ARE Teases Cast Recording
THE NOTEBOOK Broadway Production Begins Rehearsals TodayTHE NOTEBOOK Broadway Production Begins Rehearsals Today
Derek Klena Will Return to MOULIN ROUGE! in FebruaryDerek Klena Will Return to MOULIN ROUGE! in February

Videos

HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Cast and Creatives on PBS NewsHour Video
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Cast and Creatives on PBS NewsHour
Listen: Hear Reneé Rapp Sing 'World Burn' on the MEAN GIRLS Soundtrack Video
Listen: Hear Reneé Rapp Sing 'World Burn' on the MEAN GIRLS Soundtrack
The Cast of SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Take Final Bows Video
The Cast of SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Take Final Bows
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MOULIN ROUGE!
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

Recommended For You