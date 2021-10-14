Review Roundup: THE LEHMAN TRILOGY Opens on Broadway

The Lehman Trilogy officially opens on Broadway tonight, October 14, at the Nederlander Theatre. The play comes to Broadway after acclaimed, sold-out runs at London's National Theatre, the Park Avenue Armory, and in London's West End.

The story of a family and a company that changed the world, The Lehman Trilogy unfolds in three parts over a single evening. Academy Award and Tony Award winner Sam Mendes directs Simon Russell Beale, Adam Godley and Adrian Lester as the Lehman brothers, their sons, and grandsons. On a cold September morning in 1844, a young man from Bavaria stands on a New York dockside dreaming of a new life in the new world. He is joined by his two brothers, and an American epic begins. 163 years later, the firm they establish - Lehman Brothers - spectacularly collapses into bankruptcy, triggering the largest financial crisis in history.

Let's see what the critics had to say!

Terry Teachout, The Wall Street Journal: If I sound a bit lukewarm about the results, it is because I did not immediately warm to "The Lehman Trilogy." But Mr. Mendes's staging is gloriously imaginative, and Simon Russell Beale, Adam Godley and Adrian Lester, the three English character actors who comprise his cast, are prodigiously gifted changelings who all play men, women and children at various points in the show. Without exception, they do so with a light and witty touch that draws the sting from the words they speak, which are too often portentous and never truly poetic ("At 70 he will obtain perspective / at 80 fall into decrepitude / and at 90 years old a man is as good as dead/and can no longer participate in the affairs of the world"). By the end of the second act, whose curtain comes down on the morning of Oct. 24, 1929, I had put aside my preconceptions and was completely on board with what the creators of "The Lehman Trilogy" were trying to do.

Jonathan Mandell, New York Theater: The country has changed in the two and a half years since The Lehman Trilogy came to America, wowing audiences at the Park Avenue Armory with a theatrical epic, inventively staged and extraordinarily acted, if historically blinkered, that dramatizes the 164-year history of the Lehman Brothers - starting with the arrival in America of the first of the three brothers, Hayum Lehmann, in 1844, and ending (three and a half hours later) with the collapse of the venerable financial institution in 2008. Opening now on Broadway, "The Lehman Trilogy" is also different than it was in 2019, some of it in evident response to the changing times. The question is whether it has changed enough.