Review Roundup: Lucas Hnath's A SIMULACRUM Opens At Atlantic Theater Company

A Simulacrum will play a limited engagement through Sunday, June 25th, 2023 Off-Broadway at Atlantic Stage 2.

By: Jun. 14, 2023

See what critics had to say about Atlantic Theater Company's world premiere of A Simulacrum, written by Tony Award nominee Lucas Hnath (Dana H.) with Steve Cuiffo, directed by Lucas Hnath. Read the reviews below!

A Simulacrum will play a limited engagement through Sunday, June 25th, 2023 Off-Broadway at Atlantic Stage 2 (330 West 16th Street).

Lucas is a playwright. Steve is a magician. Lucas asked Steve to show him some magic tricks. Steve did. And this is what happened. Tony Award nominee Lucas Hnath directs this unique collaboration starring leading sleight of hand artist and illusion designer Steve Cuiffo.

A Simulacrum will feature scenic design by Louisa Thompson, costume design by Qween Jean, lighting design by Tyler Micoleau, and sound design by Mikhail Fiksel.

Maya Phillips, The New York Times: As carefully considered as this production is, with Louisa Thompson’s modest scenic design (two tables, an office-window backdrop) and Hnath’s cerebral direction, ultimately there is still the sense that something is missing: a deeper interrogation of Cuiffo and Hnath himself, something even more personal. We never get the full reveal.

Allison Considine, New York Theatre Guide: A simulacrum is a representation of something else, and in many ways, the play is a rendering of the process of developing a play. It is also a rendering of the challenge of building a new trick while confronting the possibility of failure. And like a good magic routine, A Simulacrum begins with something ordinary and ends with something astounding.



Tickets Now on Sale for Lucas Hnaths world Premiere of A SIMULACRUM Photo
Tickets Now on Sale for Lucas Hnath's world Premiere of A SIMULACRUM

Tickets are now on sale for Atlantic Theater Company’s world premiere of A Simulacrum, written by Tony Award nominee Lucas Hnath (Dana H.) with Steve Cuiffo, directed by Lucas Hnath.

