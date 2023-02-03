Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Review Roundup: Irish Repertory Theatre Presents ENDGAME

Endgame is a tragicomedy of epic proportions. The production runs through March 12.

Feb. 03, 2023  
Review Roundup: Irish Repertory Theatre Presents ENDGAME

Endgame officially opened last night, February 2, at Irish Repertory Theatre. Check out reviews for the show below!

Endgame is a tragicomedy of epic proportions. Written in a macabre intensity of mood, it represents the playwright's fierce declaration of oblivion in a world populated with its last survivors. The play, about the end of everything, moves inexorably to its own conclusion, with its own humor bursting out of the bounds of Beckett's dark account of the Earth's last whimper.

The production runs through March 12.

Endgame tells the story of Hamm (John Douglas Thompson), who is reduced to living in one room, in which he sits, blind and chair bound. His only escape from his solitary world is the company of his aging, legless parents (Joe Grifasi and Patrice Johnson), who live in garbage bins, and his shuffling servant, Clov (Bill Irwin), who is at his beck and call, and who, like a dog, comes when whistled for. The only thing left for Hamm is to wait for the inevitable end.

Laura Collins-Hughes, The New York Times: Joy is hardly the operative word, of course, in this post-apocalyptic play about the direness of the human condition. But pleasure? There's plenty of that to be found in Ciaran O'Reilly's main-stage production, whose requisite grimness is edged with the gorgeousness of performances that are sly, vivid and pulsingly alive.

Charles Isherwood, The Wall Street Journal: The Irish Repertory Theatre production, directed with a firm hand by Ciarán O'Reilly, ranks as the best I've seen, in no small part due to the masterly casting in the leading roles. Mr. Thompson is among the country's pre-eminent classical actors; his performance at this theater in "The Emperor Jones" was an astonishment.

David Finkle, New York Stage Review: Is the sly playwright suggesting that often the whole is greater than the sum of its parts? In the end of this endgame is Beckett implying that Hamm and Clov are better off than they would be if separated? At fadeout is that what both characters are pondering? It's a question this grade-A production might neatly be asking audience members to assess.

Brian Scott Lipton, Cititour: Indeed, despite its less-than-cheery subject matter, the Irish Repertory Theater's latest revival of this admittedly difficult and sometimes unfathomable play, keenly directed by Ciaran O'Reilly, is worth seeing for the opportunity to witness two of our finest actors, John Douglas Thompson and Bill Irwin, hand in unforgettable performances in exceedingly difficult roles.


BroadwayWorld Shop
Shop BroadwayWorld

Shop this season's new musicals! Get dressed up for a night at the theatre, or just a night at home, with merch from some of Broadway's biggest hits including SOME LIKE IT HOT, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, and more!
Start Shopping


Related Stories
Reviews: SUNSET BOULEVARD Opens At The Kennedy Center Photo
Reviews: SUNSET BOULEVARD Opens At The Kennedy Center
The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts presents the highly-anticipated Broadway Center Stage production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Tony Award-winning Best Musical, Sunset Boulevard starring Tony Award- winner Stephanie J. Block. Read the reviews!
George Santos Falsely Claimed He Produced Broadways Biggest Financial Flop Photo
George Santos Falsely Claimed He Produced Broadway's Biggest Financial Flop
During his run for Congress in 2021, Santos reportedly claimed to potential donors he was a producer on the musical Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark.
Meet Vanessa Williams & More at a BTU Event Through Charitybuzz Photo
Meet Vanessa Williams & More at a BTU Event Through Charitybuzz
You can now bid on the opportunity to join Vanessa Williams, Audra McDonald, Billy Porter and more at a private Black Theatre United event! See details about the event.
Camp Movie Celebrates 20th Anniversary with Cast and Stagedoor Manor Photo
'Camp' Movie Celebrates 20th Anniversary with Cast and Stagedoor Manor
The indie cult classic movie Camp, which tells the story of a summer at theater camp based on the legendary Stagedoor Manor Center for Performing Arts, celebrates its 20th anniversary this summer and will feature a reunion of several cast members and a performance by campers at Stagedoor Manor.

More Hot Stories For You


Meet Vanessa Williams, Audra McDonald, Billy Porter & More at a BTU Event Through CharitybuzzMeet Vanessa Williams, Audra McDonald, Billy Porter & More at a BTU Event Through Charitybuzz
February 3, 2023

You can now bid on the opportunity to join Vanessa Williams, Audra McDonald, Billy Porter and more at a private Black Theatre United event! See details about the event.
Paolo Montalban, Victoria Frings & More to be Featured on CLICQUOT: A REVOLUTIONARY MUSICAL Studio Cast RecordingPaolo Montalban, Victoria Frings & More to be Featured on CLICQUOT: A REVOLUTIONARY MUSICAL Studio Cast Recording
February 3, 2023

CLICQUOT: A Revolutionary Musical – Studio Cast Recording, which features highlights from the sweeping and romantic new stage musical, will be released on Friday, April 14.
John Dossett, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, and William Youmans Join WICKED This SpringJohn Dossett, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, and William Youmans Join WICKED This Spring
February 3, 2023

Wicked will welcome new cast members to the Gershwin Theatre this spring. Tony Award-nominee John Dossett will take over the role of The Wizard, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, last seen on Broadway in Girl from the North Country, will assume the role of Nessarose, and William Youmans, the original Dr. Dillamond, will reprise his role and return to the halls of Shiz University.
HADESTOWN Original Broadway Cast Recording Will Release Limited Edition Transparent Green Vinyl Box SetHADESTOWN Original Broadway Cast Recording Will Release Limited Edition Transparent Green Vinyl Box Set
February 3, 2023

A limited-edition transparent green vinyl box set of the Grammy Award-winning Original Broadway Cast Recording of Hadestown will be released on Friday, March 17 in celebration of the Tony Award winning Best Musical's upcoming 1000th performance on Broadway.
Sutton Foster Returns to Cafe Carlyle This SpringSutton Foster Returns to Cafe Carlyle This Spring
February 3, 2023

Tony Award-winning actress, singer, and dancer, Sutton Foster, returns to Café Carlyle with her all new show this Spring. Performances will take place May 23 – June 3 at 8:45pm. 
share