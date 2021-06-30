Review Roundup: HAIRSPRAY Returns to the West End; What Did the Critics Think?

Hairspray has officially returned to the West End, playing at the London Coliseum through 29 September 2021.

In the revival, Olivier Award-winner Michael Ball makes his return to the role of Edna Turnblad opposite one of the UK's greatest comedians, Paul Merton, who makes his West End musical debut as Edna's husband, Wilbur. Lizzie Bea stars in the iconic role of Tracy Turnblad and Marisha Wallace portrays Motormouth.

Check out photos from the show here!

Tickets can be purchased at at https://www.hairspraythemusical.co.uk/.

Let's see what the critics are saying...

Louise Penn, BroadwayWorld: As Edna Turnblad and Motormouth Maybelle, Michael Ball and Marisha Wallace inhabit the roles for which they were surely born (Ball returning to the first of his Olivier Award-winning gigs just as funny and tough as before). Wallace stopped the show with her own standing ovation for "I Know Where I've Been": a song which outlines all her character's pain and resilience.

Alun Hood, WhatsOnStage: Lizzie Bea is a clarion-voiced, endlessly lovable whirlwind of energy and pathos as our heroine Tracy. Ball (returning to Edna after 14 years) and Dennis are utterly charming together, succeeding in making this outlandish couple into figures of genuine affection, and there are invaluable contributions from Michael Vinsen as a toothsome TV host, Georgia Anderson as Tracy's spiteful arch-nemesis, Mari McGinlay as a winsomely daffy best friend, and Jonny Amies and Ashley Samuels as a pair of adorable all-singing, all-dancing love interests.

Marianka Swain, LondonTheatre.UK: The knockout performance comes from Marisha Wallace as Motormouth Maybelle, whose "I Know Where I've Been" begins as an intimate, bluesy number, sung to her children, and builds to a great cry, testifying about her experiences and beseeching the heavens for progress.

Greg Stewart, TheatreWeekly: We've been waiting a very long time to see Lizzie Bea make her debut as a lead in the West End, and it's been worth every second. Bea plays the part of Tracy Turnblad to pure perfection, aside from stunning vocals, Bea's energy lights up the stage, and the demanding role seems to pose no problems for this talented performer.