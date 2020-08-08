Review Roundup: Berkshire Theatre Group's GODSPELL - The First Equity-Approved Production Since March

The production is scheduled to run through September 4.

All eyes are on the Berkshire Theatre Group, as the first musical in the United States to be approved by Actors' Equity Association has officially begun performances.

Godspell is being presented outdoors in an open-air tent adjacent to The Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield, and is scheduled to run through September 4.

Casting includes: Nicholas Edwards, Alex Getlin, Najah Hetsberger, Kimberly Immanuel, Emily Koch, Hanna Koczela, Brandon Lee, Tim Jones, Isabel Jordan, Dan Rosales, Zach Williams, and Michael Wartella.

Ben Brantley, The New York Times: *CRITIC'S PICK* I hasten to add here that this "Godspell" isn't just better than nothing. And it's as deeply affecting as it is not despite, but because of, its well-worn material. In reimagining a string of biblical life lessons and folkified hymns and gospel songs for the age of the coronavirus, Mr. Filderman and company are speaking to contemporary fears bred by isolation and inaction.

This style of performance also has the advantage of scaling back the antic, exhibitionist quotient of "Godspell." As in most latter-day productions, there are interpolated cute contemporary references (they here include Dad jokes and the Occupy movement). But there's a new sense of reflectiveness here, and you actually feel you're seeing the show's precepts put into action.

Lily Goldberg, The Berkshire Eagle: With minimal plot and antiquated language, "Godspell" invites directors to modernize the show's content by reinterpreting the biblical text and peppering the parables with contemporary ad-libs, a challenge Filderman jumps to with gusto. Additions to the script include one-liners about stimulus checks, quarantine sourdough and mask acne, jokes which, for the most part, still feel too raw.

But, sanitizing and social distancing can (and does) become delightful fodder for physical comedy: During the vaudeville-inspired number "All for the Best," for example, Jesus and Judas (Tim Jones) keep each other 6 feet at bay with yardsticks-turned-canes as company members rub hand sanitizer into their palms with exaggerated percussion.

