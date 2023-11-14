Review Roundup: Alex Edelman's JUST FOR US Launches US Tour

Following a run at Broadway's Hudson Theatre, international engagements in London, Edinburgh, and Melbourne, and a six-time extended Off-Broadway run, Alex Edelman's Just For Us has officially launched a North American tour. The multi-city tour will continue through spring 2024 with stops in Los Angeles, Boston, Berkeley, Detroit and Chicago.

Directed by Adam Brace and expertly crafted by one of comedy's most distinctive voices, this singular theatrical experience is an exploration of identity and our collective capacity for empathy. In the wake of a string of anti-Semitic rhetoric pointed in his direction online, standup comic Edelman decides to go straight to the source; specifically, Queens, where he covertly attends a meeting of White Nationalists and comes face-to-face with the people behind the keyboards. What happens next forms the backbone of the shockingly relevant, utterly hilarious, and only moderately perspirant stories that comprise Just for Us.

Amanda Callas, BroadwayWorld: There are no gimmicks, no staging, no visual effects, no screens or props, simply great storytelling. This is an elegantly polished show, thoughtful, deliberate, and reflective, in which all the bits have been rigorously edited, developed, and sculpted into a thing of beauty.

Charles McNulty, Los Angeles Times: A captivating storyteller, Edelman sets the stage for his off-kilter tale with the perfect balance of satiric commentary and zingy punchlines. You never have to wait too long for a joke that detonates just the way you want it to. (I’m going to try my best not to retell all my favorite jokes in this review, but the temptation is hard to resist.) A nebbishy hipster, Edelman is his own best asset. He approaches the world with a plucky innocence, confident that he can talk himself out of any predicament, no matter how awkward or potentially dangerous.

Tony Frankel, Stage and Cinema: If you think, not another one-person show, doubt not this riotous, insightful, charming experience that recently had a Broadway engagement and is currently on a U.S. tour — that gives you an idea of what a sensation it is. The audience was filled to the brim at last night’s opening. Edelman has been working on the show since 2018, so the most surprising thing, even with a few improvised riffs here and there, is that the spunky comedian never for once came off like he said any of these lines before. It’s fresh, fierce and funny, oft-times bettering the outings of his mentor Mike Birbiglia.

Touring stops for Just For Us include:

Los Angeles, California

Friday, November 10th – Sunday, November 26th

Center Theatre Group - Mark Taper Forum

For tickets, visit CenterTheatreGroup.org

Boston, Massachusetts

Friday, December 15 – Sunday, December 17, 2023

Colonial Theatre

For tickets, visit EmersonColonialTheatre.com

Berkeley, California

Tuesday, January 9 – Sunday, January 21, 2024

Berkeley Repertory Theatre

For tickets, visit BerkeleyRep.org

Detroit, Michigan

Saturday, February 10, 2024

Fisher Theatre

For tickets, visit BroadwayInDetroit.com

Chicago, Illinois

Thursday, February 15 – Sunday, February 25, 2024

Steppenwolf Theatre

For tickets, visit Steppenwolf.org

Alex Edelman's Just For Us runs 85-minutes. For more information, please visit JustForUsShow.com.

