Review: A NIGHT OF ELEGANCE AND EXCITEMENT: 007,THE MUSIC OF JAMES BOND BY ATHENA MUSIC FOUNDATION at Swing 46

New York City witnessed a night of glamour and sophistication last Thursday at Swing 46

By: Nov. 16, 2023

POPULAR

Review Roundup: HARMONY Opens On Broadway! See What the Critics Are Saying! Photo 1 Review Roundup: HARMONY Opens On Broadway! See What the Critics Are Saying!
Video: Watch 'Regina's Version' of the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer With a First Liste Photo 2 Video: Watch 'Regina's Version' of the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Digital Cast Recording To Drop At Midnight! Photo 3 MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Digital Cast Recording To Drop At Midnight!
Bebe Neuwirth and Steven Skybell Join the Cast of CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB on Broadway Photo 4 Bebe Neuwirth and Steven Skybell Join the Cast of CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB on Broadway

Review: A NIGHT OF ELEGANCE AND EXCITEMENT: 007,THE MUSIC OF JAMES BOND BY ATHENA MUSIC FOUNDATION at Swing 46

In a perfect fusion of music, dance, and sheer talent, New York City witnessed a night of glamour and sophistication last Thursday at Swing 46. The occasion? The original performance called "007, The Music of James Bond" brought to life by the Athena Music Foundation, featuring a stellar lineup of The Athenians, stars of Broadway, the Met, and the phenomenal Swingadelic Big Band. The evening was set on fire with renditions of all James Bond's iconic songs, such as "Skyfall," "Live and Let Die," "Diamonds are Forever," "Goldfinger," "Golden Eye," and "The World is Not Enough."

Review: A NIGHT OF ELEGANCE AND EXCITEMENT: 007,THE MUSIC OF JAMES BOND BY ATHENA MUSIC FOUNDATION at Swing 46

The night began with an open bar cocktail that set the tone for the glitz and glamor that followed. Guests were treated to a delicious dinner accompanied by the smooth melodies of live jazz music, creating an atmosphere of intimacy and sophistication. Breathtaking sequin dresses adorned the performers, and the venue was filled with the clinking of glasses and the delightful aroma of exquisite food and wine. 

The stage came alive with the musical prowess of Athena's co-founders, pianist, arranger, and music director Michael Fennelly and singer and general director Megan Weston, who not only hosted the evening but also graced the audience with their captivating performances. The star-studded lineup of singers, including Catriona Fray, Grace Field, Sishel Claverie, Rachel Querreveld, Megan Weston, Nicola Wincenc, Franco Pomponi, Matthew Ciuffitelli, Glenn Seven Allen and Drew Seigla, mesmerized the audience with their powerful voices and theatrical presence.

Review: A NIGHT OF ELEGANCE AND EXCITEMENT: 007,THE MUSIC OF JAMES BOND BY ATHENA MUSIC FOUNDATION at Swing 46
Michael Fennelly and Megan Weston

However, the show's success wasn't limited to its talented vocalists. The performance featured exceptional dancers from the International American Ballet directed and Choreographed by Analía Farfan. The performers included: Misa Mochizuki, Sophie Silnicki, Valerie Mae Brown, Analía Farfan, Iakof Shonsky, Eliazar Jiménez, and Cooper Everson, who added a captivating visual dimension to the night's extravaganza.

Review: A NIGHT OF ELEGANCE AND EXCITEMENT: 007,THE MUSIC OF JAMES BOND BY ATHENA MUSIC FOUNDATION at Swing 46
Analía Farfan and Iakof Shonsky
Review: A NIGHT OF ELEGANCE AND EXCITEMENT: 007,THE MUSIC OF JAMES BOND BY ATHENA MUSIC FOUNDATION at Swing 46
Sophie Silnicki and Cooper Everson
Review: A NIGHT OF ELEGANCE AND EXCITEMENT: 007,THE MUSIC OF JAMES BOND BY ATHENA MUSIC FOUNDATION at Swing 46
Cooper Everson, Analía Farfan and Sophie Silnicki

The real magic happened with the Swingadelic Big Band, led by the one and only Michael Fennelly on piano, Megan Weston on the keyboard, and a team of extraordinary musicians:  Dave Post on bass, Mason Tramm and Paul Pizzuti on drums and percussion, Bryan Davis and John Martin on trumpet, Ken Robinson, Jeff Schiller, and John DiSanto on reed instruments, Artie Dibble on violin, Amy Ralske on Cello, Alex Jeun and Sam Margolis on trombone, with John Kirschner on guitar, delivered a performance to remember. 

Review: A NIGHT OF ELEGANCE AND EXCITEMENT: 007,THE MUSIC OF JAMES BOND BY ATHENA MUSIC FOUNDATION at Swing 46
The Swingadelic Big Band
Review: A NIGHT OF ELEGANCE AND EXCITEMENT: 007,THE MUSIC OF JAMES BOND BY ATHENA MUSIC FOUNDATION at Swing 46
Megan Weston and dancer Misa Mochizuki

In this performance Megan Weston and Dr. Michael Fennelly showcased Athena's commitment to introducing diverse audiences to the world of classic film music, and Broadway.  Athena Music Foundation's innovative performances, held in intimate and imaginative venues across New York City, continue to captivate audiences and bring together the city's remarkable artistic talent.

Review: A NIGHT OF ELEGANCE AND EXCITEMENT: 007,THE MUSIC OF JAMES BOND BY ATHENA MUSIC FOUNDATION at Swing 46
Rachel Querreveld and dancer Eliazar Jimenez
Review: A NIGHT OF ELEGANCE AND EXCITEMENT: 007,THE MUSIC OF JAMES BOND BY ATHENA MUSIC FOUNDATION at Swing 46
Nicola Wincenc​
Review: A NIGHT OF ELEGANCE AND EXCITEMENT: 007,THE MUSIC OF JAMES BOND BY ATHENA MUSIC FOUNDATION at Swing 46
Sishel Claverie and Swingadelic Big Band
Review: A NIGHT OF ELEGANCE AND EXCITEMENT: 007,THE MUSIC OF JAMES BOND BY ATHENA MUSIC FOUNDATION at Swing 46
Catriona FrayDrew Seigla and dancer Eliazar Jimenez

In conclusion, Athena Music Foundation's "007, The Music of James Bond," with the contributions of so many talented artists, created an evening of entertainment that will remain in the memories of all who were lucky enough to witness it, leaving them eagerly awaiting any upcoming event by Athena Music Foundation and The Athenians.

Review: A NIGHT OF ELEGANCE AND EXCITEMENT: 007,THE MUSIC OF JAMES BOND BY ATHENA MUSIC FOUNDATION at Swing 46


RELATED STORIES

1
Taylor Swift Reschedules Argentina Concert Due to Weather Photo
Taylor Swift Reschedules Argentina Concert Due to Weather

Taylor Swift has reschuled tonight's Eras Tour performance in Buenos Aires, Argentina due to inclement weather. Exploring her past works, the tour includes music from Swift's past 'eras,' including albums 'Fearless,' 'Red,' '1989,' 'reputation,' 'Lover,' 'folklore,' 'evermore,' and the recently released 'Midnights.' Find out more now!

2
JUANES Comes to Teatro Gran Rex This Weekend Photo
JUANES Comes to Teatro Gran Rex This Weekend

El artista colombiano, ganador de veintisiete premios GRAMMY / LATIN GRAMMY a lo largo de su exitosa carrera y que lleva vendidos más de 16 millones de discos a nivel mundial, se presentará el próximo 5 de noviembre en el Teatro Gran Rex donde además de sus temas más emblemáticos presentará canciones de su nuevo álbum Vida Cotidiana.

3
CONOCIENDO RUSIA Comes to Teatro Gran Rex This Week Photo
CONOCIENDO RUSIA Comes to Teatro Gran Rex This Week

A quienes tienen entradas para la función de Conociendo Rusia 'Solo' en el Teatro Gran Rex el sábado 4 de noviembre les comunicamos que se reprogramará la fecha debido a la final de la Copa Libertadores que tendrá lugar ese mismo día.

4
Koino Yokan Comes to Teatro Gran Rex Next Month Photo
Koino Yokan Comes to Teatro Gran Rex Next Month

Koino Yokan comes to Teatro Gran Rex next month. Performances are on 9 November.

From This Author - Felicitas de la Fare

Felicitas is a writer, blogger, and educator from Buenos Aires, Argentina where she teaches technique, repertoire, and vocal styles in pop, rock, and music theatre. As a performing artist, Felicitas h... Felicitas de la Fare">(read more about this author)

Michelle's 'Coney Island' Short Film: A Glimpse into the Tough Visa Journey in AmericaMichelle's 'Coney Island' Short Film: A Glimpse into the Tough Visa Journey in America
Broadway show MUJERCITAS now playing at Paseo La Plaza with Delfina Garcia Escudero's ChoreographyBroadway show MUJERCITAS now playing at Paseo La Plaza with Delfina Garcia Escudero's Choreography
Costa Rican Performer ISA CONDO-OLVERA stars as 'Mariana' in LAUGHS IN SPANISH at Milwaukee Chamber TheatreCosta Rican Performer ISA CONDO-OLVERA stars as 'Mariana' in LAUGHS IN SPANISH at Milwaukee Chamber Theatre
WOLF STUDIOS PRESENTS LA FIESTA - A LIVE ARTIST SHOWCASE FEATURING JAIME LOZANO & LA FAMILIAWOLF STUDIOS PRESENTS LA FIESTA - A LIVE ARTIST SHOWCASE FEATURING JAIME LOZANO & LA FAMILIA

Videos

HARMONY Cast Hits the Red Carpet on Opening Night Video
HARMONY Cast Hits the Red Carpet on Opening Night
Exclusive: Listen to T.3's New Single, 'Carry On Wayward Son' Video
Exclusive: Listen to T.3's New Single, 'Carry On Wayward Son'
Exclusive: Roberto Araujo Gives Sneak Peek of I JUST WANTED YOU TO KNOW Video
Exclusive: Roberto Araujo Gives Sneak Peek of I JUST WANTED YOU TO KNOW
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SWEENEY TODD
HADESTOWN
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
SOME LIKE IT HOT
THE SHARK IS BROKEN

Recommended For You