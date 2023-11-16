Review: A NIGHT OF ELEGANCE AND EXCITEMENT: 007,THE MUSIC OF JAMES BOND BY ATHENA MUSIC FOUNDATION at Swing 46

In a perfect fusion of music, dance, and sheer talent, New York City witnessed a night of glamour and sophistication last Thursday at Swing 46. The occasion? The original performance called "007, The Music of James Bond" brought to life by the Athena Music Foundation, featuring a stellar lineup of The Athenians, stars of Broadway, the Met, and the phenomenal Swingadelic Big Band. The evening was set on fire with renditions of all James Bond's iconic songs, such as "Skyfall," "Live and Let Die," "Diamonds are Forever," "Goldfinger," "Golden Eye," and "The World is Not Enough."

The night began with an open bar cocktail that set the tone for the glitz and glamor that followed. Guests were treated to a delicious dinner accompanied by the smooth melodies of live jazz music, creating an atmosphere of intimacy and sophistication. Breathtaking sequin dresses adorned the performers, and the venue was filled with the clinking of glasses and the delightful aroma of exquisite food and wine.

The stage came alive with the musical prowess of Athena's co-founders, pianist, arranger, and music director Michael Fennelly and singer and general director Megan Weston, who not only hosted the evening but also graced the audience with their captivating performances. The star-studded lineup of singers, including Catriona Fray, Grace Field, Sishel Claverie, Rachel Querreveld, Megan Weston, Nicola Wincenc, Franco Pomponi, Matthew Ciuffitelli, Glenn Seven Allen and Drew Seigla, mesmerized the audience with their powerful voices and theatrical presence.

Michael Fennelly and Megan Weston

However, the show's success wasn't limited to its talented vocalists. The performance featured exceptional dancers from the International American Ballet directed and Choreographed by Analía Farfan. The performers included: Misa Mochizuki, Sophie Silnicki, Valerie Mae Brown, Analía Farfan, Iakof Shonsky, Eliazar Jiménez, and Cooper Everson, who added a captivating visual dimension to the night's extravaganza.

Analía Farfan and Iakof Shonsky

Sophie Silnicki and Cooper Everson

Cooper Everson, Analía Farfan and Sophie Silnicki

The real magic happened with the Swingadelic Big Band, led by the one and only Michael Fennelly on piano, Megan Weston on the keyboard, and a team of extraordinary musicians: Dave Post on bass, Mason Tramm and Paul Pizzuti on drums and percussion, Bryan Davis and John Martin on trumpet, Ken Robinson, Jeff Schiller, and John DiSanto on reed instruments, Artie Dibble on violin, Amy Ralske on Cello, Alex Jeun and Sam Margolis on trombone, with John Kirschner on guitar, delivered a performance to remember.

The Swingadelic Big Band

Megan Weston and dancer Misa Mochizuki

In this performance Megan Weston and Dr. Michael Fennelly showcased Athena's commitment to introducing diverse audiences to the world of classic film music, and Broadway. Athena Music Foundation's innovative performances, held in intimate and imaginative venues across New York City, continue to captivate audiences and bring together the city's remarkable artistic talent.

Rachel Querreveld and dancer Eliazar Jimenez

Nicola Wincenc​

Sishel Claverie and Swingadelic Big Band

Catriona Fray, Drew Seigla and dancer Eliazar Jimenez

In conclusion, Athena Music Foundation's "007, The Music of James Bond," with the contributions of so many talented artists, created an evening of entertainment that will remain in the memories of all who were lucky enough to witness it, leaving them eagerly awaiting any upcoming event by Athena Music Foundation and The Athenians.