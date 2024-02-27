Return Engagement Of JOB Recoups Off-Broadway

The return engagement of JOB, the critically acclaimed psychological thriller, recouped its investment as of the week ending February 25, 2024. The run was also recently extended three weeks through Saturday, March 23, 2024. Tickets are on sale at Ovation Tix.

The provocative dark comedy by Max Wolf Friedlich, stars Peter Friedman and Sydney Lemmon and is directed by Michael Herwitz.

JOB had its world premiere at SoHo Playhouse from September 6 to October 29, 2023. Following rave reviews, JOB sold out its initial run and extended for an additional three weeks, selling out within hours. That production also recouped its investment.

“Commercial off-Broadway is beginning to roar back,” said producer Alex Levy. “We are pleased to be one of several shows that are demonstrating there is a model that can still work.”

Added producer Hannah Getts, who also produced the SoHo Playhouse run of JOB: “After a sold-out run this fall, I am thrilled that audiences have followed us to the Connelly, where the play continues to sell out.”

Jane (Lemmon), an employee at the big tech company (you know the one), has been placed on leave after becoming the subject of a viral video. She arrives in the office of a crisis therapist – Loyd (Friedman) – determined to be reinstated to the job that gives her life meaning. JOB zooms in on two careerists of different generations, genders, and political paradigms to examine what it means to be a citizen of the internet and our obligation to help the people who need it most.

JOB features scenic design by Jeff Award nominee Scott Penner, costume design by Michelle Li (Theater Camp, “Awkwafina is Nora from Queens”), lighting design by Mextly Couzin (Camelot, Birthday Candles), and sound design by Jessie Char and Maxwell Neely-Cohen. Hannah Getts serves as dramaturg. ShowTown Theatricals serves as general managers.

JOB is produced by Hannah Getts and Alex Levy. Co-Producers include Craig Balsam, Cason Crane & Fran McGill, Duncan & Chauviere, Jimmy Zane, Danielle Perelman, and Russell Kahn.