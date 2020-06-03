Rental Gallery Presents Works By Elizabeth Ibarra Beginning This Week
Rental Gallery presents a solo exhibition of work by Los Angeles-based artist Elizabeth Ibarra, on view by appointment only from June 6th - June 30th, 2020. For her first show with the gallery, Ibarra presents vivid scenes of life beyond Earth, creating extraterrestrial tableaus of lone dancing moons and brick red Martians from materials like luminescent watercolor, cold wax, acrylic, and oil.
Can I let these images be,
each like a song,
with its own rhythm,
with its own wordless message?
Can I let them be notes
That hit like truth?
With their own tempo
and not mine?
Can I let them stand alone
with their own self,
like planets dancing
out there?
Can I let them be your witness,
my witness
that we were both someday,
humans?
Can I?
- Elizabeth Ibarra
To see the exhibition, please make an appointment by emailing the gallery at info@rentalgallery.us or by phone at 631-527-5524.
Elizabeth Ibarra (b. 1986, Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico) currently works and resides in Los Angeles, CA. Recent exhibitions include a solo exhibition with The Newsstand Project, Los Angeles, CA, Cirrus Gallery, Los Angeles, CA and Gallery Azul, San Pedro, CA.
|
Donations
|
Arts Orgs
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Progress is being made in the world of musical theatre today, as OnStage Blog's Chris Peterson reports that Hairspray creator Marc Shaiman and Scott W... (read more)
Chris Trousdale, Former Member of DREAM STREET Who Began Career on Broadway, Has Died at 34
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that actor and musicians Chris Trousdale has passed away. TMZ has reported that he passed away due to COVID-19. He... (read more)
Lea Michele Responds to Being Called Out for Behavior on GLEE Set- 'We Can All Grow and Change...'
Lea has now issued an apology in response. 'I apologize for my behavior and for any pain which I have caused,' says Michele. 'We can all grow and chan... (read more)
PETER PAN LIVE!, Starring Allison Williams, Christopher Walken, Kelli O'Hara, Taylor Louderman, and More, Will Be Broadcast Online
Peter Pan Live! will be broadcast online as part of The Shows Must Go On! The show will launch this Friday at 2pm EDT (7pm BST) and be available for 4... (read more)
VIDEO: The Cast of HADESTOWN Performs a Tiny Desk Concert
Cast members from Hadestown united for a Tiny Desk Concert, hosted by NPR! The concert was filmed back in March, but has just been released.... (read more)
Breaking News: Drama Desk Awards Postponed
Originally scheduled to be broadcast this evening, tonight's Drama Desk Awards have been postponed. ... (read more)