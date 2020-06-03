Rental Gallery Presents Works By Elizabeth Ibarra Beginning This Week

Rental Gallery presents a solo exhibition of work by Los Angeles-based artist Elizabeth Ibarra, on view by appointment only from June 6th - June 30th, 2020. For her first show with the gallery, Ibarra presents vivid scenes of life beyond Earth, creating extraterrestrial tableaus of lone dancing moons and brick red Martians from materials like luminescent watercolor, cold wax, acrylic, and oil.



Can I let these images be,

each like a song,

with its own rhythm,

with its own wordless message?



Can I let them be notes

That hit like truth?

With their own tempo

and not mine?



Can I let them stand alone

with their own self,

like planets dancing

out there?



Can I let them be your witness,

my witness

that we were both someday,

humans?



Can I?



- Elizabeth Ibarra



To see the exhibition, please make an appointment by emailing the gallery at info@rentalgallery.us or by phone at 631-527-5524.

Elizabeth Ibarra (b. 1986, Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico) currently works and resides in Los Angeles, CA. Recent exhibitions include a solo exhibition with The Newsstand Project, Los Angeles, CA, Cirrus Gallery, Los Angeles, CA and Gallery Azul, San Pedro, CA.

