Reneé Rapp, FELLOW TRAVELERS & More Win GLAAD Media Awards

Reneé Rapp, Fellow Travelers, and more received GLAAD Media Awards at last night's Los Angeles ceremony.

The GLAAD Media Awards honor media for fair, accurate, and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues. Nominees for the 35th Annual GLAAD Media Awards reflect work published, released, or broadcast between January 1 and December 31, 2023.

Oprah Winfrey received the Vanguard Award at the Wayne Brady-hosted ceremony.

Nominees included The Color Purple, Rustin, Billy Porter, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, and more.

The rest of the winners will be unveiled during GLAAD’s New York Ceremony. Held on May 11, the event will reveal the winner of Outstanding Broadway Production.

Nominees for Outstanding Broadway Production include Fat Ham, by James Ijames; How to Dance in Ohio, by Jacob Yandura and Rebekah Greer Melocik; Melissa Etheridge: My Window, by Melissa Etheridge; Once Upon A One More Time, by Jon Hartmere; and The Sign in Sydney Brustein’s Window, by Lorraine Hansberry.

Watch Reneé Rapp's acceptance speech here:

GLAAD Media Award Winners

Outstanding Music Artist: Reneé Rapp

Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist: David Archuleta

Outstanding Reality Competition Program: RuPaul’s Drag Race (World of Wonder)

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series: Fellow Travelers (Showtime)

Outstanding Comedy Series: Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Drama Series: Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Outstanding Film – Wide Theatrical Release: Bottoms (Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer)

Outstanding Film – Limited Theatrical Release: Monica (IFC Films)

Outstanding Children’s Programing: Ada Twist: Scientist (Netflix)

Outstanding Kids & Family Programming or Film – Animated: Hailey’s On It! (Disney Channel)

Outstanding Magazine Overall Coverage: Out

Outstanding Video Game: Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Stuidos)

Outstanding Comic Book: Star Wars: Doctor Aphra (Marvel Comics)

Outstanding Original Graphic Novel/Anthology: Four Color Heroes (Fanbase Press)

Spanish Language – Outstanding Scripted Television Series: La Noches De Tefia (Atresplayer)

Spanish Language – Outstanding TV Journalism: Adolescentes trans relatan su experiencia – Noticiero Telemundo (Telemundo)

Barbara Gittings Award for Excellence in LGBTQ Media: +Life Media

Special Recognition: The Dads (Netflix)

Special Recognition: Love in Gravity (ViiV Healthcare)

Special Recognition: Relighting Candles (Hulu)

Special Recognition: Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce (AMC Theatres)

Special Recognition: The Tennessee Holler

Special Recognition: Yes I am: The Ric Weiland Story (Virgil Films)

Special Recognition: Drag Latina (Revry / LATV)

Special Recognition: Enamorándonos (UniMás)

Special Recognition: El sabor del la Navidad (ViX)

Special Recognition: Wendy, perdida pero famosa (ViX)