Remaining Performances of ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE Canceled at Park Avenue Armory

Park Avenue Armory announced today that it has canceled the remaining performances of Enemy of the People to enable Ann Dowd to address a pressing family matter. The production opened on June 22 and was set to continue performances through August 8.

The Box Office will fully refund the value of tickets to ticketholders' original payment method. Please allow 7-10 business days for the refund to appear on your credit card statement.

If ticket buyers have any questions, please email solutions@armoryonpark.org or call the Box Office at (212) 933-5812 (M-F, 10am-6pm).

Stay up to date on future announcements at https://www.armoryonpark.org/programs_events/detail/enemy_of_the_people.