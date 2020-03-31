Remaining HAMILTON San Francisco Performances Canceled

Broadway's Hamilton has canceled the remainder of its performances at San Francisco's Orpheum Theatre.

The production had originally been scheduled to resume performances through May 31, with the city's social distancing deadline at April 30. San Francisco lawmakers announced this week that the shelter-in-place order will be extended through at least May 1, as the region anticipates a surge of new virus cases.

Ticket holders who purchased through BroadwaySF will be automatically refunded on their means of purchase. Ticket holders who purchased via a third party such as Goldstar or Today Tix should consult with those vendors.

Due to the current California stay-at-home mandate & shelter-in-place order in San Francisco, all remaining performances of @HamiltonMusical have been canceled at the Orpheum Theatre. #HamiltonSF was scheduled to play through May 31, 2020. #AndPeggyTour pic.twitter.com/1z0bpUKXEJ - BroadwaySF (@broadwaysf) March 31, 2020





