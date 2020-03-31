Remaining HAMILTON San Francisco Performances Canceled
Broadway's Hamilton has canceled the remainder of its performances at San Francisco's Orpheum Theatre.
The production had originally been scheduled to resume performances through May 31, with the city's social distancing deadline at April 30. San Francisco lawmakers announced this week that the shelter-in-place order will be extended through at least May 1, as the region anticipates a surge of new virus cases.
Ticket holders who purchased through BroadwaySF will be automatically refunded on their means of purchase. Ticket holders who purchased via a third party such as Goldstar or Today Tix should consult with those vendors.
Due to the current California stay-at-home mandate & shelter-in-place order in San Francisco, all remaining performances of @HamiltonMusical have been canceled at the Orpheum Theatre. #HamiltonSF was scheduled to play through May 31, 2020. #AndPeggyTour pic.twitter.com/1z0bpUKXEJ- BroadwaySF (@broadwaysf) March 31, 2020
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Today we've got Lin-Manuel Miranda singing from HAMILTON!... (read more)
VIDEO: Ben Platt and the Cast of DEAR EVAN HANSEN Perform 'You Will Be Found' on James Corden's HOMEFEST
Last night, CBS presented HOMEFEST: James Corden's LATE LATE SHOW SPECIAL, hosted by James Corden. One of the performers was Ben Platt, who joined the... (read more)
Actor David Schramm Has Passed Away At Age 73
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that David Schramm has passed away. Schramm was a founding member of The Acting Company. The company's Margot Harl... (read more)
PBS Streams Shows From Live From Lincoln Center and Great Performances Series For Free
PBS has unlocked a selection of its shows and concerts in its Live From Lincoln Center and Great Performances series, for a limited time.... (read more)
Update: Adam Schlesinger is in a Medically Induced Coma After Contracting COVID-19
As BroadwayWorld reported earlier today, reports have been circulating that Emmy and Grammy winner and Oscar nominee Adam Schlesinger is in a medicall... (read more)
VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Rounds Up His Favorite 'Any Dream Will Do' Covers
Andrew Lloyd Webber called on fans to submit videos of themselves singing Any Dream Will Do, for a chance to win a pair of tickets to his production o... (read more)