Regional Spotlight: How Steppenwolf Theatre Company is Working Through The Global Health Crisis

Now more than ever it is important to support theater and do our part to keep the art form that we love so much alive and as thriving as it can be during these unprecedented times. While the global health crisis has temporarily put the theater world on hold, pausing all live performances and large gatherings to help stop the spread of COVID-19, theaters around the country have taken a hit. During this time of adjusting to our temporary new normal, theaters are figuring out how to take care of their team, and discovering the best ways to virtually bring theater to audiences.

Through our regional theater interview series, we are checking in with theaters all around the country, talking to them about how they are handling these difficult circumstances, learning what they are doing to move forward, and discovering the best way for people to help regional theaters during this time.

Today we shine a spotlight on Steppenwolf Theatre Company.

First of all, I want to check in on the health and well-being of everyone at Steppenwolf Theatre Company. How is everyone doing during this difficult time?

We are grateful that everyone at Steppenwolf is doing well. We've been emphasizing the recommended safety practices and reminding our staff of medical and mental health resources that are included with our company's benefits. To help manage any anxieties about the company and make sure everyone is up-to-date with the company's latest developments, we have weekly all-staff meetings via video conferencing where we have transparent and open discussions and updates from every department. We also use this time to celebrate the work of individuals with staff shout-outs and have a little fun sharing some of the ways folx have passed the time. Here's a fun example of something our Director of Operations did with his family: https://blockclubchicago.org/2020/04/01/huge-t-rex-in-lincoln-square-takes-a-bite-out-of-coronavirus/

What do the days look like right now for those who work at Steppenwolf Theatre Company?

Our staff has been generous and enthusiastic about taking on new responsibilities as needed, sharing ideas and collaborating to manage current and future projects as plans shift with the circumstances. Departments have been holding their regular meetings using video conferencing. From organizing new ways to engage with our audiences to sharing fun content via our social media channels to managing necessary internal business functions, we are incredibly impressed and grateful for the work each individual is contributing.

How much planning is going on both short term and long term for the theater? I would like to hear about the immediate plans for the theater, it's upcoming productions etc., and what the theater is hoping/planning for in future months.

We have moved our spring productions of The Most Spectacularly Lamentable Trial of Miz Martha Washington and King James to the 2021/22 Season. Since March 25, Steppenwolf Education has been offering three FREE virtual events each week geared towards teens, educators and early-career professionals. Check out this week's lineup here. We have launched a new podcast called Half Hour where listeners are given access to candid, intimate, one-on-one conversations between our ensemble members. Listen here. We've got a couple more surprises and exciting projects coming up that we will be announcing soon! Audiences can access the latest info on our website www.steppenwolf.org.

What is the best way for people to help Steppenwolf Theatre Company right now?

There are several ways to support Steppenwolf Theatre Company. Information can also be found on our website at www.steppenwolf.org:

Renew memberships today or purchase a membership for next season. Renewing today will help us restore tomorrow. https://www.steppenwolf.org/restore

Steppenwolf is asking audiences to consider donating during this particularly difficult time for the arts community.

Support Steppenwolf through AmazonSmile: https://www.steppenwolf.org/support-us/ways-to-give/amazonsmile/. Browse a selection of scripts written and performed by our incredible ensemble. AmazonSmile will donate .5% to Steppenwolf with eligible purchases.

Steppenwolf has designed a limited edition "Chicago Acts Together" t-shirt and will be donating half of all proceeds to The Chicago Theatre Workers Relief Fund. T-shirts are $30 each with an option to donate more. To purchase, visit Rowboat Creative and their Creatives Who Care initiative at creativeswhocare.org/collections/steppenwolf.

Tune into our podcast and virtual workshops; updates at www.steppenwolf.org

Photo Credit: Kyle Flubacker





