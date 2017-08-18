Regional Roundup: Top New Features This Week Around Our BroadwayWorld 8/18 - EVITA, SOMETHING ROTTEN, and More!

BroadwayWorld presents a comprehensive weekly roundup of regional stories around our Broadway World, which include videos, editor spotlights, regional reviews and more. This week, we feature Evita, Something Rotten, and more!

Central PA Contributor Allison Rambler reviews A CHORUS LINE at Susquehanna Stage Company. She writes "From the very start, Susquehanna Stage Company pays homage to the center of A CHORUS LINE's popularity: dance. The choreography is electric and intense right from the opening number, capturing the essence of a dance audition with sharp, well-defined moves that the cast has mastered to create the look of Broadway professionals. Not only is the choreography entertaining, but the audience almost finds themselves sweating in their seats while wondering how on earth the cast is able to keep breathing while demonstrating both physical and vocal talent. Each number is equal in its difficulty and variety, wonderfully suited for each song and executed without fail. The iconic opening scene is rife with tension and concentration as the ensemble hopefuls fight their way for a spot on the chorus line, and each actor onstage displays their own distinct personality right from the beginning, even those who are eliminated shortly after the auditions begin. Once we are met with those who have survived the first round of cuts, however, the story really begins to unfold."

Madison: Contributor Melissa Hall reviews THREE SISTERS at American Players Theatre. She writes "The set is one of the most beautiful I've seen at the American Players Theatre. It makes the most of the newly designed space, allowing an open view of the fields behind the stage and incorporating them into the show. William Brown's direction is successful in its simplicity. Three Sisters is a play filled with monologues philosophizing on the purpose of life. Brown keeps the audience focused on the speaker, stripping away distractions."

Philippines: Contributor Vince Vicentuan reviews WEST SIDE STORY. He writes "Kevin Hack as Tony is perfect-pitched and downright charming, his versatility magnificently showcased in his solo and duet numbers. In Something's Coming, he is an epitome of teenage compulsion and audacity; his Maria is a rendition of joyful outburst and longing, and his duets with Jenna Burns (Tonight, One Hand, One Heart) are simply marvelous. Hack whispers, whimpers, and glides in enviable vocal virtuosity."

Sarasota: Contributor Carolan Trbovich reviews DOUBLE IDEMNITY at Asolo Rep. She writes "For the characters, in order to risk it all on both sides, and for the audience to buy in to the storyline, there needs to be some passion, some connection, some devotion. Instead, the cool overtones that made for perfect staging cast a shadow of aloofness and indifference between Phyllis and Walter. Throughout the production their characters appear more bored with life than in love with each other. In one scene there's a hint that Walter may be falling for Herbert's grieving daughter Lola (Sara Linares). She and Walter's boss, Keyes, (Douglas Jones) maintain believability in their roles. Mr. Meixelsperger delivers more monotone dialogue than intriguing discourse. Miss Cunningham cannot fully portray the allure she can bring to this role only because of the cold fish overlay that perhaps tight direction has placed on her character."

Las Vegas: Contributor Jessica Vanek reviews SOMETHING ROTTEN at The Smith Center. She writes "The ensemble was heavily involved in the presentation of this show, and I'd like to praise each and every member of the group. They were in nearly every scene and had plenty of choreography and music to keep them on their toes. Each ensemble member possessed incredible tap skills which was refreshing as this style is not commonly seen."

Central PA: Contributor Marakay Rogers reviews THE MOUSETRAP at DreamWrights. She writes "The rather alarming Christopher Wren, a young guest with his own secrets - everyone has secrets in Monkswell Manor - is played by Joseph Moussa with a vague air of schizophrenia, which Christopher certainly might have. If anyone there is clearly disturbed from the get-go, it's he, though he's not obnoxious - that distinction goes to Mrs. Boyle, played by Dixie Smith, a woman who can find fault with anything, most likely even God. And she's far from shy about letting you know everything that's wrong with everyone, particularly you."

San Diego: Contributor E.H. Reiter reviews EVITA at San Diego Rep. She writes "A stand out performer from SDSCPA is Mikaela Celeste, as Peron's teenage mistress who gets ousted by Eva. Her number "Another Suitcase in Another Hall" is a stellar number, with her lovely voice and vulnerability shining through. The staging is also excellent as shadowy male figures in doorways sing "You'll get by, you always have before" underscoring the fact that this woman's (and Evita's) life, choices, and opportunities are dependent on the largesse of the men around her."

Orlando: Contributor Clarissa Moon reviews FENCES at Mad Cow Theatre. She writes "The set, designed by Robert F. Wolin, gives the audience a look inside the Maxson's modest house with the use of half walls. It allows the audience to look further into the lives of the characters. As Troy and Bono talk on the porch, Rose (Sheryl Carbonell) can be seen cooking. Carbonell's specificity in these moments helps create a sense of authenticity. Jim Braswell plays Troy's brother, Gabriel, who suffers brain damage from serving in World War II. The set allows Braswell to delve deeper into his character's mannerisms, such as the charming way he eats his food."

Louisville: Contributor Keith Waits reviews THE WEDDING SINGER at Acting Against Cancer. He writes "Other notable turns in the supporting cast were Kyle Braun's Sammy, Robbie's slightly dim witted base player and best friend who sports an outrageous mullet, Brandis DeWilligen as Sammy's ex-girlfriend Holly. These two drive the humor and give the surest, if broadest, foundation to the realization of the 1980's setting. As Robbie's other friend and band member, George, Michael Detmer captures the androgynous look required, but only gets to really strut in a late number with Robbie's grandmother (Celeste Quire), "Move That Thing."

Regional Editor Spotlight :

Christy Brooks

Central PA Contributing Editor

Allison Rambler is a recent graduate of Central York High School in York, Pennsylvania and will soon be a sophomore at Penn State University, where she majors in Communications and will minor in Theatre. She has been active in theatre productions in both her high school and community, including Orangemite Studios in Dover, Pennsylvania, and The Belmont Theater (formally York Little Theater) in York, Pennsylvania. Allison is a member of the International Thespian Society. Her favorite credits include The Little Mermaid, Side Show, Twelve Angry Jurors, Romeo and Juliet, The Addams Family, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, and Cyrano De Bergerac. She is excited to continue the next chapter of her theatre story at Penn State, and hopes to bring a fresh perspective to BroadwayWorld from the eyes of a young community performer.

