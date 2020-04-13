Red Bull Theater Announces Launch of RED BULL THEATER LIVE With Presentation of 'TIS PITY SHE'S A WHORE

Red Bull Theater today announced the launch of its special programming to provide an opportunity for its community of artists and theater lovers to gather in the virtual space during this unprecedented time of COVID-19.



With Red Bull Theater Live, the non-profit Off-Broadway theater company will present a series of readings that will reunite members of the original companies of some of its previous Off-Broadway productions, including 'Tis Pity She's a Whore.



RemarkaBull Podversations will be a series of informal, online conversations that will investigate approaches to essential passages from the Shakespearean and Jacobean canona??and beyond with some of the finest actors working in the classical theater today. The first RemarkaBull Podversation premieres tonight, April 13 at 7:30 PM. Michael Urie will join host Nathan Winkelstein, Red Bull's Associate Producer, for a conversation focused on Mercutio's "Queen Mab" speech from Shakespeare's Romeo & Juliet, a truly remarkable speech that has challenged every actor lucky enough to take it on. Michael was lucky enough in 2005 at the Folger Theater. He'll tell us his approach to 'the fairies' midwife' and give us a taste of his performance. Some lucky registrants will also have the opportunity to ask questions in real time.



Red Bull Theater LIVE will launch next Monday, April 20th with the FREE LIVESTREAM presentation of an online reading of John Ford's classic play 'TIS PITY SHE'S A WHORE, featuring the cast of Red Bull's acclaimed 2015 Off-Broadway production, originally directed by Mr. Berger. This informal FREE event is designed to continue to serve Red Bull Theater's mission to revitalize the classics for today's audience during the uncertain time brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. The livestream will be available on Monday, April 20th at 7:30pm at Red Bull Theater's website at https://www.redbulltheater.com/live, on Facebook, and at VIMEO.



"It took us a little longer to get started with this programming than we had hoped, but we're thrilled to have worked out the kinks and are ready to move forward with this new avenue to share an experience with our community of artists and theater-lovers. The projects cannot replace the live theater experience. There is simply no replacement for live theater. But through these efforts we hope to keep our community together until we can gather once again to share in the singular Red Bull Theater experience together in person." said Mr. Bredeson.



Mr. Berger explains, "Finding new ways to connect our artists and audience is essential to this uncertain time. I'm very pleased we are able to launch these two new online programs for that purpose, and am honored to have the support of all the wonderful artists joining us- beginning tonight with the wonderful Michael Urie sharing his insights about 'Queen Mab,' and then next Monday with the fantastic company of actors who brought 'Tis Pity to life in our 2015 Off-Broadway production. Our goal with these events is to continue to pursue our mission, and to engage our community with stimulating material and valued experiences. Michael Urie is one of the most talented, versatile and delightful classical actors from our Red Bull family of artistic associates, and I can't wait to hear his take on Mercutio tonight. The crown jewel of Jacobean drama, 'Tis Pity She's a Whore is the perfect play for Red Bull to offer as our first online reading. We're not promising a finished performance, but rather a unique way to experience this classic. I hope you will tune in for what promises to be a fun and rare opportunity to hear this delicious, decadently dangerous play, performed by some of the finest actors in New York."



This unrehearsed, cold reading of 'Tis Pity She's a Whore will begin at 7:30 PM on Monday, April 20th. The event will feature the original 2015 RBT cast: Matthew Amendt, Kelley Curran, Franchelle Stewart Dorn, Clifton Duncan, Ryan Farley, Ryan Garbayo, Philip Goodwin, Amelia Pedlow, Everett Quinton, Rocco Sisto, Derek Smith, Auden Thornton, Tramell Tillmann, and Marc Vietor, all of whom will beam in from wherever they are social distancing themselves during the crisis.





