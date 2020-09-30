Red Bull Theater Announces I HATE THE MOOR Exploring Iago With Patrick Page

The RemarkaBULL Podversation will take place on Monday, October 5, 2020 at 7:30 PM EDT.

RED BULL THEATER today announced that OTHELLO 2020, a multi-program initiative providing an engaging and educational experience for all who are interested in Shakespeare's Othello and the world in which we live today, will kick off with a RemarkaBULL Podversation: "I HATE THE MOOR": Exploring Iago with Tony and Drama Desk nominee Patrick Page, livestream on Monday, October 5th at 7:30 PM EDT. RemarkaBULL Podversations are informal, livestreamed conversations that investigate approaches to essential passages from the Shakespearean and Jacobean canona??and beyond.

Celebrated Shakespearean actor and Tony Award-nominee Patrick Page will join host Nathan Winkelstein, Red Bull's Associate Artistic Director, for a conversation focused on Iago's "I hate the Moor" speech from the first act of Shakespeare's Othello. Page performed Iago opposite Avery Brooks in 2005 at The Shakespeare Theatre Company under the direction of Michael Kahn. He'll read passages from the play and discuss his approach to the text and character. They'll take questions through Facebook LIVE and YouTube. Red Bull will also be welcoming a few individuals to appear as part of the broadcast. Members of the public that would like to ask a question and have the opportunity to appear should submit this form by Friday, October 2 at Noon EDT.

Patrick Page is an Associate Artist at both The Shakespeare Theatre of DC and The Old Globe Theatre in San Diego where roles have included Iago, Macbeth, Claudius, Coriolanus, Prospero, Malvolio, and Cyrano, among others. His classical work has garnered him the Matador Award for Excellence in Classical Theater from Red Bull Theater, The William Shakespeare Award for Classical Acting, The Helen Hayes Award, The Craig Noel Award, and The Utah Governor's Medal of the Arts among many others. He currently plays Hades in Hadestown on Broadway. Also on Broadway: Saint Joan and Casa Valentina at MTC, A Time to Kill, Cyrano De Bergerac, Spider-Man, Man for All Seasons, The Grinch, Julius Caesar, Lion King, Beauty and the Beast, Kentucky Cycle. Television credits include "Elementary," "NCIS New Orleans," "Chicago PD," "Madame Secretary," "The Blacklist," "Law and Order SVU" and "Flesh and Bone."

Running from October 5th through 28th, the multi-program online-only OTHELLO 2020 initiative will also include an informal reading of Keith Hamilton Cobb's American Moor, which the company produced Off-Broadway in the fall of 2019; a premiere reading of Anchuli Felicia King's new play Keene, concerning the first known African American actor to perform the role of Othello; and a multi-part salon seminar series: Exploring Othello in 2020 that will bring together a group of BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color) theater artists to read and discuss Shakespeare's Othello with celebrated Shakespeare scholar, Ayanna Thompson.

Red Bull Theater is committed to continuing connection during this historic time. Red Bull's online readings offer the unique opportunity to hear rarely-produced classic plays, and brand new plays in conversation with the classics, performed by the finest actors in New York. All of Red Bull Theater's fall offerings are FREE, but advance reservations are recommended. Tax-deductible donations are encouraged to support Red Bull and invest in the vitality of classical theater for a contemporary audience. For details visit redbulltheater.com/othello-2020.

