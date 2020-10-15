Rebecca Naomi Jones, Lauren Patten, Seth Rudetsky and More to Take Part in Only Make Believe Virtual Gala

The 21st Annual Virtual Gala will be held on Monday, October 26th, 2020 at 7pm and celebrate the music Rodgers & Hammerstein.

Only Make Believe has announced that their 21st Annual Virtual Gala will be held on Monday, October 26th, 2020 at 7pm. The event, presented in part by The Walt Disney Company and produced by Broadway Unlocked, will be a virtual evening celebrating the music Rodgers & Hammerstein and the incredible transformation the organization has undergone throughout 2020. Honorees this year include Darrell S. Cafasso of Goldman Sachs with the OMB Founder's Award and partner facility Manhattan Star Academy with the OMB Star Award.

This celebration will begin with interactive pre-show entertainment at 6:30pm EST in the mezzanine of the Virtual Theatre, including a mixology room with custom cocktail from Food Network star Bobby Flay, and additional entertainment after the mainstage performance, including Jason Kravits' Off The Top Improv Cabaret & the after party featuring DJ YUNGUPTOWN!

The evening will feature performances from OMB friends and family from Broadway and beyond including the star of the Tony® Award-winning Revival of Oklahoma! Rebecca Naomi Jones, 2020 Tony Award Nominee Lauren Patten, Tony Nominated Actors Brad Oscar and Christopher Sieber, Emmy Award Nominee Seth Rudetsky, and GRAMMY® Award-winning Tenor Karim Sulayman, alongside special appearances by Young Sheldon star Iain Armitage, Tony Award-winning Playwright Joe DiPietro, Grace and Dashel Hammerstein, and Tony Award-winner Ruthie Ann Miles. Tickets are limited and range from $25-$500. Tickets may be purchased here, or visit the Only Make Believe website for more information.

In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, OMB has made tremendous efforts over the past six months to address the isolation and uncertainty many of these children and their families are experiencing. While OMB is eager to resume traditional in-person live programming, Only Make Believe is fully committed to producing more digital programming to reach as many children with disabilities and chronic illnesses as possible during this pandemic. OMB launched ONLINE Make Believe, a digital alternative to their traditional shows, that aims to provide a creative outlet for children, supplement distance learning, and engage participants in the fun of make believe. Additionally OMB created OMB All Stars Online, an interactive theatre workshop series where the children work together digitally to create their own show. An OMB Live! show is currently in development and will mirror traditional OMB programming with a team of professional actors digitally engaging children in theatrical play through original narratives.

All funds raised through the 21st Annual Virtual Gala will support Only Make Believe's continued growth in providing high quality digital programming at no cost. Beginning in one hospital in 1999, Only Make Believe currently serves 44 facilities in the New York metro area, 15 facilities in the Washington DC metro area, and with digital programming have been able to expand to additional pediatric hospitals nationwide. More than 90,000 children have participated in OMB shows since 1999!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You