Rebecca Luker and Danny Burstein To Be Honored At 2018 Primary Stages Gala

Primary Stages announced today that its 2018 Gala will take place on Monday, October 29, 2018 at 6:30 pm. The event, which will be held at Tribeca 360º (10 Desbrosses Street), will honor Tony nominees Rebecca Luker (Mary Poppins, The Music Man) and Danny Burstein (Fiddler on the Roof, South Pacific); Eleanor Holtzman, trailblazing marketing executive and Primary Stages Board Member; and Jose M. Toro, Senior Director, Commercial Management, LeFrak Property Management.

The evening will feature performances and tributes by Kate Baldwin, Charles Busch, Tim Daly, Quentin Earl Darrington, Laura Osnes and surprise guests.

The 2018 Honorary Committee includes Kate Baldwin, Laura Benanti, Charles Busch, Tim Daly, Tyne Daly, Quentin Earl Darrington, Linda Emond, Alison Fraser, Joel Grey, Justin Guarini, Sheldon Harnick, Jessica Hecht, Adam Kantor, Mark Lamos, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Kelli O'Hara, Laura Osnes, Mary Beth Peil, Hal Prince, Bartlett Sher, Alexandra Silber, Susan Stroman, Alex Timbers, and Karen Ziemba.

Tickets, starting at $750, and tables, starting at $10,000, can be purchased by emailing gala@primarystages.org or by calling 212.840.9705 x203. The Gala Benefit Committee includes Sue Breger (Co-Chair), Arlene L. Goldman (Co-Chair), Jamie deRoy, Marlene H. Freeman, and Carol Roaman.

Primary Stages' 2018/19 season begins with Final Follies, by A.R. Gurney (Love Letters, Sylvia, Black Tie at Primary Stages) and directed by David Saint (Clever Little Lies). Performances begin September 12 with opening night set for October 2, 2018. The season will continue with Downstairs by Theresa Rebeck ("Smash," Dead Accounts, Poor Behavior at Primary Stages), directed by Adrienne Campbell-Holt (What We're Up Against). Downstairs, which begins previews November 7 and will open November 18, 2018, will star Tyne Daly (Mother & Sons, Master Class) and Tim Daly ("Wings," "Madam Secretary") sharing the New York stage for the first time. Early 2019 will bring God Said This by Leah Nanako Winkler (Two Mile Hollow), directed by Morgan Gould (Kentucky); and the season will conclude in Spring 2019 with Little Women, written by Kate Hamill (Pride and Prejudice), based on the novel by Louisa May Alcott, and directed by Sarna Lapine (Sunday in the Park with George).

FOR MORE INFORMATION, VISIT www.primarystages.org

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You