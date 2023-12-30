Rebecca Hendricks Releases New Novel HOUND DOGGED, A Captivating Tale Of Friendship And Music in 1958

In a world where rock & roll ruled the hearts of teenagers, Hound Dogged tells a captivating story of friendship, ambition, and the power of music.

By: Dec. 30, 2023

Author Rebecca Hendricks is set to transport readers back in time to the vibrant era of 1958 with her latest release, Hound Dogged. In a captivating blend of Rock & Roll nostalgia and historical fiction, Hendricks weaves a tale of friendship, music, and the pursuit of dreams that resonates with readers of all ages.

Set against the backdrop of a world where Rock & Roll rhythms pulsed through teenage hearts, Hound Dogged introduces us to five friends - John, Stu, Jerry, Patrick, and the talented newcomer Danny. As societal forces clash and cultural upheaval takes center stage, these young musicians find harmony in the midst of chaos and embark on a musical journey that will change their lives forever.

Within the confines of Stu's mom's basement, where carefree strumming sessions abound, ambitions stir within the band. Doubts and tensions begin to surface, testing the camaraderie as they question each other's motives. Can they collectively reach the pinnacle of Rock & Roll stardom, or will discord threaten to drown out the harmonies they once shared?

As the plot thickens, Hound Dogged delivers a crescendo of drama, propelling The Hound Dogs toward an unexpected gig before a sizable audience, a challenge they are ill-prepared to face. It is here that the arrival of Danny Bruer, a talented newcomer, breathes new life into their music and saves the day. Yet, Danny harbors ambitions of his own, including an audition with The Dice, a major band with colossal ego. Their determination to acquire something The Hound Dogs possess sets the stage for a musical clash of epic proportions.

Will the echoes of 1958 reverberate with the triumph of friendship and a love for music, or will the relentless pursuit of fame lead to dissonance that threatens to tear the band apart?

About the Author:

Rebecca Hendricks is a writer and the author of Hound Dogged. With a passion for storytelling that has been with her since childhood, Rebecca has dedicated herself to creating colorful and exciting stories that capture the imagination of readers. A Colorado native, she currently resides with her husband, dog, and two cats, finding inspiration in urban exploration, camping adventures with her Golden Retriever, and the art of restoring vintage dolls.

Hound Dogged is available for purchase on Amazon: Hound Dogged on Amazon. https://www.amazon.com/Hound-Dogged-Dogs-Book-ebook/dp/B0C4BVH7F4

For more information about the author and her work, please visit Rebecca Hendricks' official website http://rebeccahendricksauthor.com/



