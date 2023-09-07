Raymond J. Lee, Audrey Cardwell, Matt Shingledecker And More Join MAUI STRONG Broadway Web Concert

The Broadway Web Concert is scheduled to be released online late September.

By: Sep. 07, 2023

Broadway and nationally touring talent are joining the effort to generate direct donations to the Maui Strong Fund which is providing financial resources to support the immediate and long-term recovery needs for the people and places affected by the devastating Maui wildfires.

The Maui Strong Broadway Web Concert cast currently includes Broadway names such as Raymond J. Lee (Sweeney Todd, Aladdin, Groundhog Day, Honeymoon In Vegas, Anything Goes and Mamma Mia!), Desi Oakley (Chicago, Wicked, Les Miserables, and Annie), Audrey Cardwell (Shucked and The Music Man), Matt Shingledecker (Wicked, West Side Story, and Spring Awakening), Robert Anthony Jones (Finding Neverland), Hennessy Winkler (Sweeney Todd), Melvin Tunstall III (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), Kelly Briggs (Les Miserables and Cats), Adina Verson (Indecent) and ASL performance by Erin Rosenfeld (Grey House).

The cast also includes nationally touring and regional stars such as Kasper, Kwame Michael Remy, Dahlia Glick, Emily Goglia, Adriane Leigh Robinson, Chris Carranza, and more. Producer, Ty-Gabriel Jones shares that the all-star lineup is growing day by day in order to bring further traffic and contributions to the Maui Strong Fund this fall.

The Broadway Web Concert is scheduled to be released online late September however, in the meantime direct donations can be made by visiting the Hawai'i Community Foundation.




Recommended For You