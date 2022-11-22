Random Access Music Presents TOKYO TO NEW YORK Next Month

Random Access Music, under the Artistic Direction of Thomas Piercy, presents masterpieces from 20th century Japanese avant-garde composers Yoshio Hachimura, Toru Takemitsu, and Joji Yuasa. These three pieces, rarely performed together in concert, are joined by world premieres composed for the same instrumentation by NYC-based RAM composers Gilbert Galindo, Masatora Goya, and Frances White. These quintets for flute, clarinet, harp, percussion, and piano are performed by the award-winning members of the RAM Players: Lish Lindsey, flute; Thomas Piercy, clarinet; Tomina Parvanova, harp; Josh Perry, percussion; and Tengku Irfan, piano.

The Hachimura, Takemitsu, and Yuasa works were composed for the critically acclaimed and ground-breaking Sound Space Ark ensemble. Piercy regularly works with composer Yuasa, and performed these Sound Ark pieces in a 2017 concert in Tokyo at the National Noh Theatre with the original Sound Ark pianist Aki Takahashi.

The performance is on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at 6pm at Martha Graham Studio One, 55 Bethune Street, New York, NY 10014.

Tickets: $25 (General admission) $10 (Seniors/Students)

Reservations: ram.nyc.info@gmail.com

More information: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2210909®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ram-nyc.org%2Fram-concerts-december-2022?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Program:

Yoshio Hachimura Breathing Field (1988)

Toru Takemitsu Rain Spell (1982)

Joji Yuasa A Winter Day (1981)

Gilbert Galindo Where are you, Spirit Most High (2022) World Premiere

Masatora Goya Deep Dive (2022) World Premiere

Frances White Phases of the Moonflower (2022) World Premiere