Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Random Access Music Presents TOKYO TO NEW YORK Next Month

The performance is on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at 6pm at Martha Graham Studio One.

Nov. 22, 2022  
Random Access Music Presents TOKYO TO NEW YORK Next Month

Random Access Music, under the Artistic Direction of Thomas Piercy, presents masterpieces from 20th century Japanese avant-garde composers Yoshio Hachimura, Toru Takemitsu, and Joji Yuasa. These three pieces, rarely performed together in concert, are joined by world premieres composed for the same instrumentation by NYC-based RAM composers Gilbert Galindo, Masatora Goya, and Frances White. These quintets for flute, clarinet, harp, percussion, and piano are performed by the award-winning members of the RAM Players: Lish Lindsey, flute; Thomas Piercy, clarinet; Tomina Parvanova, harp; Josh Perry, percussion; and Tengku Irfan, piano.

The Hachimura, Takemitsu, and Yuasa works were composed for the critically acclaimed and ground-breaking Sound Space Ark ensemble. Piercy regularly works with composer Yuasa, and performed these Sound Ark pieces in a 2017 concert in Tokyo at the National Noh Theatre with the original Sound Ark pianist Aki Takahashi.

The performance is on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at 6pm at Martha Graham Studio One, 55 Bethune Street, New York, NY 10014.

Tickets: $25 (General admission) $10 (Seniors/Students)
Reservations: ram.nyc.info@gmail.com
More information: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2210909®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ram-nyc.org%2Fram-concerts-december-2022?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Program:

Yoshio Hachimura Breathing Field (1988)

Toru Takemitsu Rain Spell (1982)

Joji Yuasa A Winter Day (1981)

Gilbert Galindo Where are you, Spirit Most High (2022) World Premiere

Masatora Goya Deep Dive (2022) World Premiere

Frances White Phases of the Moonflower (2022) World Premiere




Related Stories
Theatre Critic and Artist Michael Feingold Passes Away At Age 77 Photo
Theatre Critic and Artist Michael Feingold Passes Away At Age 77
Esteemed theatre critic and artist, Michael Feingold has passed away. He was 77 years old.
Review Roundup: Jefferson Mays Brings One-Man A CHRISTMAS CAROL To Broadway! Photo
Review Roundup: Jefferson Mays Brings One-Man A CHRISTMAS CAROL To Broadway!
Tony Award winner Jefferson Mays' stars in the new Broadway production of his universally celebrated, one man virtuoso, tour-de-force performance in Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol.
Photos: See Salazar, Dacal & More in THE WHOS TOMMY IN CONCERT Photo
Photos: See Salazar, Dacal & More in THE WHO'S TOMMY IN CONCERT
See photos of George Salazar (Be More Chill) as Tommy, Janet Dacal (The Band’s Visit) as Mrs. Walker, Mauricio Martinez (On Your Feet!) as Captain Walker, Paul Whitty (Once) as Uncle Ernie, Jeremiah Porter as Cousin Kevin and Arielle Crosby as The Acid Queen in The Who's Tommy in Concert at The FIM Capitol Theatre in downtown Flint.
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Adds Final Benefit Performance in January Photo
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Adds Final Benefit Performance in January
New York Theatre Workshop has added a final benefit performance of Merrily We Roll Along on Sunday January 22, 2023, at 2pm. Proceeds from the performance will benefit NYTW’s education and engagement programming across the 2022/23 season.

More Hot Stories For You


Wake Up With BWW 11/22: KPOP Opening Night, A CHRISTMAS CAROL Reviews, and More!Wake Up With BWW 11/22: KPOP Opening Night, A CHRISTMAS CAROL Reviews, and More!
November 22, 2022

Top stories include opening night coverage from KPOP the Musical, reviews for A Christmas Carol starring Jefferson Mays, and more!
Theatre Critic and Artist Michael Feingold Passes Away At Age 77Theatre Critic and Artist Michael Feingold Passes Away At Age 77
November 21, 2022

Esteemed theatre critic and artist, Michael Feingold has passed away. He was 77 years old.
Photos: George Salazar, Janet Dacal & More Star in THE WHO'S TOMMY IN CONCERT at Flint Repertory TheatrePhotos: George Salazar, Janet Dacal & More Star in THE WHO'S TOMMY IN CONCERT at Flint Repertory Theatre
November 21, 2022

See photos of George Salazar (Be More Chill) as Tommy, Janet Dacal (The Band’s Visit) as Mrs. Walker, Mauricio Martinez (On Your Feet!) as Captain Walker, Paul Whitty (Once) as Uncle Ernie, Jeremiah Porter as Cousin Kevin and Arielle Crosby as The Acid Queen in The Who's Tommy in Concert at The FIM Capitol Theatre in downtown Flint.
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Adds Final Benefit Performance in JanuaryMERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Adds Final Benefit Performance in January
November 21, 2022

New York Theatre Workshop has added a final benefit performance of Merrily We Roll Along on Sunday January 22, 2023, at 2pm. Proceeds from the performance will benefit NYTW’s education and engagement programming across the 2022/23 season.
Video: Watch a Clip of Idina Menzel on CELEBRITY IOU - Airing Tonight!Video: Watch a Clip of Idina Menzel on CELEBRITY IOU - Airing Tonight!
November 21, 2022

Watch a clip of Idina Menzel with “Property Brothers” stars Drew and Jonathan Scott on HGTV's Celebrity IOU!