Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ralph Fiennes To Read T.S. Eliot's THE WASTE LAND, December 5

A one-night only reading, the event marks the first time that Fiennes will read the iconic Eliot poem in front of a live audience.

Nov. 30, 2022  
Ralph Fiennes To Read T.S. Eliot's THE WASTE LAND, December 5

Acclaimed actor Ralph Fiennes visits the 92nd Street Y, New York on Monday, December 5th at 7:30 pm ET to read T.S. Eliot's enigmatic masterpiece, The Waste Land, upon the occasion of its centenary.

The event, which is being presented by 92NY's Unterberg Poetry Center, is sold out, but livestream tickets are now available for purchase on the center's website.

A one-night only reading, the event marks the first time that Fiennes will read the iconic Eliot poem in front of a live audience - and he will do so on the very same stage where Eliot himself reflected on poetry and read from The Waste Land, among other works, in a 1950 appearance.

Pulitzer Prize-winning poet and critic Paul Muldoon will give an introduction to Fiennes' reading.

Last year, Ralph Fiennes toured the U.K. with a performance of Eliot's Four Quartets. His poetry is "endlessly mysterious, but I think there are also ways of speaking it that are conversational and accessible," Fiennes said at the time. "Eliot has not been a focus in the theatre for a while. In his writing there is a religiosity, or questions of faith, which perhaps is unfashionable. I love Eliot's poetry and want to enable it to be heard."

The 92nd Street Y, New York (92NY) is a world-class center for the arts and innovation, a convener of ideas, and an incubator for creativity. 92NY offers extensive classes, courses and events online including live concerts, talks and master classes; fitness classes for all ages; 250+ art classes, and parenting workshops for new moms and dads. The 92nd Street Y, New York is transforming the way people share ideas and translate them into action all over the world. All of 92NY's programming is built on a foundation of Jewish values, including the capacity of civil dialogue to change minds; the potential of education and the arts to change lives; and a commitment to welcoming and serving people of all ages, races, religions, and ethnicities. For more information, visit www.92NY.org.


TodayTix Black Friday

Related Stories
Video: Idina Menzel Discusses Her WICKED Audition Photo
Video: Idina Menzel Discusses Her WICKED Audition
Watch Idina Menzel chat with SiriusXM hosts Jess Cagle and Julia Cunningham on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show.
5 World Premieres Announced for La Jolla Playhouse 2023/24 Season Photo
5 World Premieres Announced for La Jolla Playhouse 2023/24 Season
 La Jolla Playhouse has announced the first five productions of its 2023/2024 season, including the world-premiere musical The Untitled Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical, music and lyrics by Joe Iconis, book by Joe Iconis and Gregory S. Moss, directed by Tony Award winner Christopher Ashley.
Frankie Grande to Depart TITANIQUE in December Photo
Frankie Grande to Depart TITANIQUE in December
Frankie Grande will play his final performance as Victor Garber in Titanique at the Daryl Roth Theatre on December 22. 
BWW Prompts: What Showtunes Made Your Spotify Wrapped? Photo
BWW Prompts: What Showtunes Made Your Spotify Wrapped?
Spotify Wrapped season is here! We asked our readers which showtunes were in their most played of 2022.

More Hot Stories For You


Video: Idina Menzel Discusses Her WICKED Audition and First Time Singing 'Defying Gravity'Video: Idina Menzel Discusses Her WICKED Audition and First Time Singing 'Defying Gravity'
November 30, 2022

Watch Idina Menzel chat with SiriusXM hosts Jess Cagle and Julia Cunningham on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show.
La Jolla Playhouse Announces 2023/24 Season Featuring Five World PremieresLa Jolla Playhouse Announces 2023/24 Season Featuring Five World Premieres
November 30, 2022

 La Jolla Playhouse has announced the first five productions of its 2023/2024 season, including the world-premiere musical The Untitled Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical, music and lyrics by Joe Iconis, book by Joe Iconis and Gregory S. Moss, directed by Tony Award winner Christopher Ashley.
Frankie Grande to Depart TITANIQUE in DecemberFrankie Grande to Depart TITANIQUE in December
November 30, 2022

Frankie Grande will play his final performance as Victor Garber in Titanique at the Daryl Roth Theatre on December 22. 
BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY Cancels Tonight's Performance Due to Company IllnessBETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY Cancels Tonight's Performance Due to Company Illness
November 30, 2022

Tonight's performance of Between Riverside and Crazy has been cancelled due to company illness. It would have been the show's first preview.
SINATRA THE MUSICAL In Development Featuring Book by Joe DiPietro & Direction by Kathleen MarshallSINATRA THE MUSICAL In Development Featuring Book by Joe DiPietro & Direction by Kathleen Marshall
November 30, 2022

Universal Music Group Theatrical in association with Tina Sinatra and Frank Sinatra Enterprises announced SINATRA THE MUSICAL, a new musical based on the life and career of the legendary artist Frank Sinatra.
share