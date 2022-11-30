Ralph Fiennes To Read T.S. Eliot's THE WASTE LAND, December 5

Acclaimed actor Ralph Fiennes visits the 92nd Street Y, New York on Monday, December 5th at 7:30 pm ET to read T.S. Eliot's enigmatic masterpiece, The Waste Land, upon the occasion of its centenary.



The event, which is being presented by 92NY's Unterberg Poetry Center, is sold out, but livestream tickets are now available for purchase on the center's website.



A one-night only reading, the event marks the first time that Fiennes will read the iconic Eliot poem in front of a live audience - and he will do so on the very same stage where Eliot himself reflected on poetry and read from The Waste Land, among other works, in a 1950 appearance.



Pulitzer Prize-winning poet and critic Paul Muldoon will give an introduction to Fiennes' reading.



Last year, Ralph Fiennes toured the U.K. with a performance of Eliot's Four Quartets. His poetry is "endlessly mysterious, but I think there are also ways of speaking it that are conversational and accessible," Fiennes said at the time. "Eliot has not been a focus in the theatre for a while. In his writing there is a religiosity, or questions of faith, which perhaps is unfashionable. I love Eliot's poetry and want to enable it to be heard."

