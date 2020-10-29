Rachel Bloom Will Write an *NSYNC Fan-Centric Movie

The film tells the true story of Meredith Sandberg and Winter Byington.

Rachel Bloom will write an upcoming film about two *NSYNC superfans for Sony.

The film tells the true story of Meredith Sandberg and Winter Byington, who spent a summer following *NSYNC on their last world tour. It's based on an idea by band member Lance Bass, who will also produce.

Bloom's first book, "I Want To Be Where The Normal People Are," will be published by Grand Central Publishing on November 17th.

Rachel Bloom is best known for creating, writing and playing the lead role of Rebecca Bunch in The CW comedy-drama series CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND, for which she won a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress - Television Series Musical or Comedy and a Critics' Choice Television Award for Best Actress in a Comedy Series. She also created the Hugo Award-nominated music video "Fuck Me, Ray Bradbury," , which went viral. On stage, she has trained with the renowned Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre and performed starring roles such as Roxie Hart in Chicago and the Witch in Into the Woods.

