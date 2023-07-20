RISE UP NYC Concert Series Will Return to New York City

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has announced the return of the 'Rise Up NYC' concert series that will provide 8 free community concerts that will be performed across all five boroughs this summer. The highly anticipated concert series returns for its second season and encourages all New Yorkers to explore all the corners of the city and reconnect or connect with the great people of this city. Starting July 19th, New Yorkers can access free, safe concerts at a time when rising costs are putting a strain on many families. The series will present performances by critically acclaimed artists, including R&B singer K. MICHELLE, Stokley (of Mint Condition), Caribbean hitmaker Farmer Nappy, renowned Hot 97 DJ Funkmaster Flex, and more.

“Resuming July 19th, New Yorkers will gather together and partake in the music and culture that keeps our city moving,” said Mayor Adams. “Rise Up NYC' grows comradery among New Yorkers and enjoy the city we call home. Music and the arts are a lifeline for our city, and we are going to hit the right notes and turn the dial up to 11 this summer. We invite all New Yorkers to join us to celebrate the energy of this city through the shared joy of music.”

“Our 'Rise Up NYC' concert series is back, offering free community concerts in all of the five boroughs,” said Chief Advisor to the Mayor Ingrid Lewis Martin. “As Summer kicks into high gear, we invite all New Yorkers to bring their family and friends for fun nights and world class entertainment in the city that never sleeps. Together we can rise up!”

Starting July 19th and through August 20th, the Adams administration will be presenting 8 concerts across all five boroughs:

Wingate Park, Brooklyn

Brooklyn Avenue Between Winthrop Street and Rutland Road

• Wednesday, July 19 - Artists Include: Luciano, Edwin Yearwood, Ding Dong, Pumpa, Farmer Nappy, Bobby Konders & Jabba, Shamah Levy, Dahved Levy

• Thursday, July 20 – Artists Include: K. MICHELLE, Stokley of Mint Condition, Chubb Rock, Scorpio and Surprise Guests, Nice & Smooth

Midland Beach Parking Lot 8, Staten Island

Father Capodanno Boulevard and Hunter Avenue

• Thursday, July 27 – Artists Include: France Joli, Cece Peniston, Johnny Q, C&C Music Factory, Brenda K. Starr, Seduction, Noel, Coro, Frankie Cutlass, Alisha, Angelo Venuto, Kim Sozzi, Nocerra, Monet, Pretty Poison, Strafe,Aly-us, Tommie Nappi hosted by WKTU's Steve Bartel

Orchard Beach, Bronx

One Orchard Beach Road

• Wednesday, August 9 – Artists to be announced.

• Thursday, August 10 – Artists to be announced.

Roy Wilkins Park, Queens

Merrick Boulevard and Baisley Boulevard

• Wednesday, August 16 – Artists to be announced.

• Thursday, August 17 – Artists to be announced.

West 135th and Lenox Terrace Place, Manhattan

135th Street and 5th Avenue

• Saturday, August 19 – Artists to be announced.

The 'Rise Up NYC' concert series aims to unite all residents in the city New Yorkers love. The concert series will also amplify local artists, encourage New Yorkers to support local small businesses near the concert venues, and provide the opportunity for New Yorkers, especially young New Yorkers, to come together and support non-violent solutions to conflicts across the city.

For more information about the concert series, including a list of artists that will be updated as each event gets closer, visit the 'Rise Up NYC' website.