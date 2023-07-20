RISE UP NYC Concert Series Will Return to New York City

Performances will include Farmer Nappy, K. Michelle, Stokely (of Mint Condition), CeCe Peniston, C&C Music Factory, Brenda K. Starr, Celebrity DJ Funkmaster Flex, & more.

By: Jul. 20, 2023

POPULAR

Full Cast Set for Final Sondheim Musical, HERE WE ARE, World Premiere at The Shed Photo 1 Cast Set for Final Sondheim Musical, HERE WE ARE World Premiere
27 Theater Books for Your Summer 2023 Reading List Photo 2 27 Theater Books for Your Summer 2023 Reading List
Rob McClure Will Reprise His Role MRS. DOUBTFIRE on Tour Alongside Real-Life Wife Maggie L Photo 3 Rob McClure Will Play MRS. DOUBTFIRE on Tour Alongside Real-Life Wife Maggie Lakis
Betty Who to Make Broadway Debut as Persephone in HADESTOWN Photo 4 Betty Who to Make Broadway Debut as Persephone in HADESTOWN

RISE UP NYC Concert Series Will Return to New York City

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has announced the return of the 'Rise Up NYC' concert series that will provide 8 free community concerts that will be performed across all five boroughs this summer. The highly anticipated concert series returns for its second season and encourages all New Yorkers to explore all the corners of the city and reconnect or connect with the great people of this city. Starting July 19th, New Yorkers can access free, safe concerts at a time when rising costs are putting a strain on many families. The series will present performances by critically acclaimed artists, including R&B singer K. MICHELLE, Stokley (of Mint Condition), Caribbean hitmaker Farmer Nappy, renowned Hot 97 DJ Funkmaster Flex, and more.

“Resuming July 19th, New Yorkers will gather together and partake in the music and culture that keeps our city moving,” said Mayor Adams. “Rise Up NYC' grows comradery among New Yorkers and enjoy the city we call home. Music and the arts are a lifeline for our city, and we are going to hit the right notes and turn the dial up to 11 this summer. We invite all New Yorkers to join us to celebrate the energy of this city through the shared joy of music.”

“Our 'Rise Up NYC' concert series is back, offering free community concerts in all of the five boroughs,” said Chief Advisor to the Mayor Ingrid Lewis Martin. “As Summer kicks into high gear, we invite all New Yorkers to bring their family and friends for fun nights and world class entertainment in the city that never sleeps. Together we can rise up!”

Starting July 19th and through August 20th, the Adams administration will be presenting 8 concerts across all five boroughs:

Wingate Park, Brooklyn
Brooklyn Avenue Between Winthrop Street and Rutland Road
• Wednesday, July 19 - Artists Include: Luciano, Edwin Yearwood, Ding Dong, Pumpa, Farmer Nappy, Bobby Konders & Jabba, Shamah Levy, Dahved Levy
• Thursday, July 20 – Artists Include: K. MICHELLE, Stokley of Mint Condition, Chubb Rock, Scorpio and Surprise Guests, Nice & Smooth

Midland Beach Parking Lot 8, Staten Island
Father Capodanno Boulevard and Hunter Avenue
• Thursday, July 27 – Artists Include: France Joli, Cece Peniston, Johnny Q, C&C Music Factory, Brenda K. Starr, Seduction, Noel, Coro, Frankie Cutlass, Alisha, Angelo Venuto, Kim Sozzi, Nocerra, Monet, Pretty Poison, Strafe,Aly-us, Tommie Nappi hosted by WKTU's Steve Bartel

Orchard Beach, Bronx
One Orchard Beach Road
• Wednesday, August 9 – Artists to be announced.
• Thursday, August 10 – Artists to be announced.

Roy Wilkins Park, Queens
Merrick Boulevard and Baisley Boulevard
• Wednesday, August 16 – Artists to be announced.
• Thursday, August 17 – Artists to be announced.

West 135th and Lenox Terrace Place, Manhattan
135th Street and 5th Avenue
• Saturday, August 19 – Artists to be announced.

The 'Rise Up NYC' concert series aims to unite all residents in the city New Yorkers love. The concert series will also amplify local artists, encourage New Yorkers to support local small businesses near the concert venues, and provide the opportunity for New Yorkers, especially young New Yorkers, to come together and support non-violent solutions to conflicts across the city.

For more information about the concert series, including a list of artists that will be updated as each event gets closer, visit the 'Rise Up NYC' website.



RELATED STORIES

1
Ana Villafañe and More Join Matt Doyle in SINATRA THE MUSICAL Photo
Ana Villafañe and More Join Matt Doyle in SINATRA THE MUSICAL

The complete cast of over 20 actors who will be performing in Sinatra The Musical -  the major new musical based on the life and career of the legendary artist and cultural icon which premieres at Birmingham Rep in September 2023 - has been announced. Learn more about the cast and the musical here!

2
Video: INTO THE WOODS Cast on What Sondheim Means to Them Photo
Video: INTO THE WOODS Cast on What Sondheim Means to Them

The touring cast of 'Into The Woods' recently took to the red carpet in Los Angeles, where they shared what the work of the legendary Stephen Sondheim means to them. Check out the video here.

3
Video: Inside Rehearsal For RENT on Long Island Directed by Adam Pascal Photo
Video: Inside Rehearsal For RENT on Long Island Directed by Adam Pascal

Adam Pascal, who starred as Roger in the original Broadway cast of Rent, is directing a production of Rent at Long island's From Stage to Screen next week. Go behind the scenes of the production in an all new rehearsal video here!

4
Abud, Bayardelle, and & More to Lead Hunter S. Thompson Musical Photo
Abud, Bayardelle, and & More to Lead Hunter S. Thompson Musical

Discover the exciting cast of the upcoming unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson musical, featuring George Abud, Jeannette Bayardelle, and more. Get a behind-the-scenes look at the star-studded production and learn about the talented actors bringing Thompson's iconic story to the stage.

More Hot Stories For You

George Abud, Jeannette Bayardelle & More to Star in THE UNTITLED UNAUTHORIZED HUNTER S. THOMPSON MUSICALGeorge Abud, Jeannette Bayardelle & More to Star in THE UNTITLED UNAUTHORIZED HUNTER S. THOMPSON MUSICAL
GREY HOUSE on Broadway to Play Final Performance This MonthGREY HOUSE on Broadway to Play Final Performance This Month
HERE LIES LOVE Opens Tomorrow On Broadway - New Block Of Tickets To Go On SaleHERE LIES LOVE Opens Tomorrow On Broadway - New Block Of Tickets To Go On Sale
VIDEO: Watch 'Pinball Wizard' from THE WHO'S TOMMY at the Goodman TheatreVIDEO: Watch 'Pinball Wizard' from THE WHO'S TOMMY at the Goodman Theatre

Videos

Video: INTO THE WOODS Cast on What Sondheim Means to Them Video Video: INTO THE WOODS Cast on What Sondheim Means to Them
Inside Rehearsal For RENT on Long Island Directed by Adam Pascal Video
Inside Rehearsal For RENT on Long Island Directed by Adam Pascal
Watch Highlights from THE COTTAGE on Broadway Video
Watch Highlights from THE COTTAGE on Broadway
Watch 'Pinball Wizard' from THE WHO'S TOMMY at the Goodman Theatre Video
Watch 'Pinball Wizard' from THE WHO'S TOMMY at the Goodman Theatre
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
MOULIN ROUGE!
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
WICKED

Recommended For You