Ridin' Shotgun, written by Juan Ramirez, Jr., won BEST PLAY at the 17th Annual Season of THEATER at the Downtown Urban Arts Festival (DUAF).

The festival ran from April 11 to May 18 at The Wild Project and Tribeca Film Center in NYC and featured staged plays and short films created by some of America's best emerging artists from across the U.S. and around the world.

The festival kicked off with a live performance by dance music icon Cece Peniston at Joe's Pub at The Public Theater and the Words Matter Poetry Slam at the Nuyorican Poets Cafe.

The complete list of honored works include:

THEATER CATEGORIES -

BEST PLAY

Winner - Ridin' Shotgun by Juan Ramirez, Jr.

Second Place - Story and Her by Josh Drimmer

Third Place - Paper Towels by Nelson Diaz-Marcano

BEST SHORT PLAY

Winner - In the Name of Us by Ruoxin Xu

Second Place - Buzzkill by Rollin Jewett

Third Place - Call and Response by Marcus Scott

AUDIENCE AWARD

Winner - Love/Fantasy by Tommy Jamerson

Second Place - In the Palace of the Planet King by Edwin Rivera-Arias

FILM CATEGORIES -

BEST U.S. SHORT - Catalina directed by Paola Ossa

BEST INTERNATIONAL SHORT - For the Time Being directed by Daniela Lucato

For more information about DUAF visit www.duafnyc.comand.





