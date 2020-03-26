RENT 25th Anniversary Farewell Tour To Launch This Winter
The RENT 25th Anniversary Farewell Tour will launch this winter, celebrating 25 years of Jonathan Larson's RENT and one final season of love.
For a quarter of a century, this Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning phenomenon has inspired people around the globe to choose love over fear and to live without regret. RENT has become more than a musical - it's a cultural touchstone, a rite of passage and a source of joy and strength for millions. Tour cities and casting to be announced at a later date.
Due to public health and safety concerns surrounding virus, the current touring production of RENT is unable to play engagements originally scheduled through May 2020. Patrons holding tickets for affected performances should contact their point of purchase for new engagement timing, ticket policies and any additional questions.
"Everyone at RENT wishes health and safety to our fans across the world," said Producer Stephen Gabriel. "We look forward to returning for our final touring season in December of 2020."
Tours of RENT have crisscrossed the country almost continuously since 1996 with the latest tour alone (20th Anniversary production) playing 5 countries, 237 cities, and 1,030 performances. RENT received its world premiere off-Broadway at New York Theatre Workshop on February 13, 1996 to ecstatic reviews and transferred to Broadway on April 29, 1996. RENT won the 1996 Tony Award for Best Musical as well as the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. The musical has been translated into every major language and has been performed in 27 countries across six continents.
Based on original direction by Michael Greif (Tony and Drama Desk Nominations, RENT), Evan Ensign re-stages the 25th anniversary tour. Original Broadway creatives Marlies Yearby (Choreography), Angela Wendt (Costume Design), and Tim Weil (Music Supervision and Additional Arrangements) are joined by Jonathan Spencer (Lighting Design), Keith Caggiano (Sound Design), MiRi Park (Associate Choreographer), and Matthew E. Maraffi (adapting original scenic design by Paul Clay) to make up the creative team for the tour. Casting for the tour is by Wojcik | Seay Casting.
Whether you've never seen RENT or have completely lost count, you can't miss it this time around - the 25th Anniversary "Farewell Season of Love" is your FINAL CHANCE to experience this celebrated touring production.
