RAIN - A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES Cancels Broadway Residency

Jun. 14, 2019  

Live Nation, The Araca Group and EBG announced today that RAIN - A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES will not play at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre (205 West 46th Street). The tour of RAIN was scheduled to conclude its Summer engagement in Sioux Falls and is no longer able to extend into New York City dates from July 16 -21 as part of the In Residence on Broadway series.

Ticketholders will be issued refunds automatically by the point of purchase. For customers who purchased at the box office, tickets must be returned to the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre box office for a refund.

RAIN - A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES was previously scheduled to bring The Best of Abbey Road Live! In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the release of Abbey Road to the Lunt-Fontanne this summer as part of the recently announced In Residence on Broadway series.

RAIN - A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES takes you back in time with the legendary foursome delivering a note-for-note theatrical event. Together longer than The Beatles, RAIN has mastered every song, gesture and nuance of the legendary foursome.

