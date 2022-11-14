Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

RADICAL OTHER Comes to St. Mark's Church in-the-Bowery Next Month

The performance is on Sunday, December 11th at 4pm.

Nov. 14, 2022  
RADICAL OTHER Comes to St. Mark's Church in-the-Bowery Next Month

On Sunday, December 11th at 4pm at St. Mark's Church in-the-Bowery, Composers Concordance presents virtuosic musicianship, cutting-edge choreography, and brazen new music compositions on a program entitled Radical Other.

Renowned bass trombonist David Taylor performs his solo composition Houdini's Lament / No Strings Attached, with words by Folger McKinsey. CompCord String Quintet performs featured works including Disparate Stairway Radical Other by Lucia Dlugoszewski (1925-2000); Radical Static by Gene Pritsker; and Reaching the End of the Dance by Faye-Ellen Silverman; as well as scores by William Anderson, Dan Cooper, and Bohuslav Martinů (1890-1959).

The Erick Hawkins Dance Company, led by Katherine Duke, performs an array of choreographic works including Junoesque, which echoes sacred dimensions of imposing and curvaceous stature. Presence of Light exposes a sliver of a creature's vulnerability, thrashing through one's own visceral world within the growing technological world. Show Me wrestles with the feelings that love poses, strikingly revealing no matter how much we continually evolve. Law of Contiguity references how sequential occurrences are housed in the mind.

The concert will also be live-streamed on the Composers Concordance Facebook Page.




Related Stories
Listen: Saidah Ekulona on LITTLE KNOWN FACTS Photo
Listen: Saidah Ekulona on LITTLE KNOWN FACTS
Little Known Facts is a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. This week's episode features Saidah Arrika Ekulona who talked about her stage and screen career, and more!
Review Roundup: THE OLD MAN & THE POOL Opens on Broadway! Photo
Review Roundup: THE OLD MAN & THE POOL Opens on Broadway!
Critics are weighing in on Mike Birbiglia's acclaimed new solo play The Old Man and The Pool, directed by Seth Barish, which opened on Broadway Sunday, November 13, 2022, at the Vivian Beaumont Theater at Lincoln Center.
Darren Criss to Join HEDWIG Concert in LA This Sunday Photo
Darren Criss to Join HEDWIG Concert in LA This Sunday
According to a post on Stephen Trask's Instagram stories, Darren Criss will be joining the Hedwig and the Angry Inch 24th Anniversary Parking Lot tour on Sunday, November 13 at Vulture Festival in Los Angeles. The performance will take place at The Hollywood Roosevelt.
Photos: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of KIMBERLY AKIMBO Photo
Photos: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Check out photos of the stars arriving on the red carpet at Kimberly Akimbo! Kimberly Akimbo celebrated its opening night at the Booth Theatre last night and BroadwayWorld was on hand for the big celebration of this great musical adventure!

More Hot Stories For You


Wake Up With BWW 11/14: Mike Birbiglia's THE OLD MAN AND THE POOL Opens, and More!Wake Up With BWW 11/14: Mike Birbiglia's THE OLD MAN AND THE POOL Opens, and More!
November 14, 2022

Top stories include reviews for Mike Birbiglia's The Old Man and the Pool, which opened on Broadway last night!
Darren Criss to Join HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH 24th Anniversary Parking Lot Tour in Los Angeles This SundayDarren Criss to Join HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH 24th Anniversary Parking Lot Tour in Los Angeles This Sunday
November 12, 2022

According to a post on Stephen Trask's Instagram stories, Darren Criss will be joining the Hedwig and the Angry Inch 24th Anniversary Parking Lot tour on Sunday, November 13 at Vulture Festival in Los Angeles. The performance will take place at The Hollywood Roosevelt.
Interview: Playwright Yilong Liu and Director Chay Yew Talk GOOD ENEMY At Minetta Lane TheatreInterview: Playwright Yilong Liu and Director Chay Yew Talk GOOD ENEMY At Minetta Lane Theatre
November 12, 2022

Audible Theater presents the world premiere production of Good Enemy. Read our interview with the show's author, Audible Theater Emerging Playwright Yilong Liu and its Obie Award-winning director, Chay Yew.
Photos & Video: The Cast of TAKE ME OUT Visits New Billboard in Times SquarePhotos & Video: The Cast of TAKE ME OUT Visits New Billboard in Times Square
November 11, 2022

See photos and watch video of cast members from Broadway's Take Me Out taking a field trip to Times Square to see their brand new billboard! 
OHIO STATE MURDERS Launches Digital Lottery and In-Person Rush TicketsOHIO STATE MURDERS Launches Digital Lottery and In-Person Rush Tickets
November 11, 2022

Preview performances for playwright Adrienne Kennedy’s Ohio State Murders begin Friday, November 11 on Broadway at the James Earl Jones Theatre. A limited number of tickets will be available via digital lottery.