RADICAL OTHER Comes to St. Mark's Church in-the-Bowery Next Month

On Sunday, December 11th at 4pm at St. Mark's Church in-the-Bowery, Composers Concordance presents virtuosic musicianship, cutting-edge choreography, and brazen new music compositions on a program entitled Radical Other.

Renowned bass trombonist David Taylor performs his solo composition Houdini's Lament / No Strings Attached, with words by Folger McKinsey. CompCord String Quintet performs featured works including Disparate Stairway Radical Other by Lucia Dlugoszewski (1925-2000); Radical Static by Gene Pritsker; and Reaching the End of the Dance by Faye-Ellen Silverman; as well as scores by William Anderson, Dan Cooper, and Bohuslav Martinů (1890-1959).

The Erick Hawkins Dance Company, led by Katherine Duke, performs an array of choreographic works including Junoesque, which echoes sacred dimensions of imposing and curvaceous stature. Presence of Light exposes a sliver of a creature's vulnerability, thrashing through one's own visceral world within the growing technological world. Show Me wrestles with the feelings that love poses, strikingly revealing no matter how much we continually evolve. Law of Contiguity references how sequential occurrences are housed in the mind.

The concert will also be live-streamed on the Composers Concordance Facebook Page.