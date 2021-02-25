RADIAL PARK AT HALLETTS POINT PLAY Returns This Spring With THE BLUES BROTHERS

The cinemersive drive-in experience Radial Park at Halletts Point Play, will return this Spring with the iconic, blockbuster, fan-favorite film, The Blues Brothers beginning Thursday, May 27, 2021.

The Blues Brothers, directed by Shira Milikowsky, will feature a live band and performances timed in sync with the movie in a one-of-a-kind hybrid mashup. Cast members and a full schedule of showtimes will be announced in the coming weeks. Tickets for The Blues Brothers will go on sale Friday, April 2.

Radial Park also announced today a new creative team, including two-time Tony Award and three-time Emmy Award winner Dale Badway, who will serve as Executive Producer and Creative Director along with Shira Milikowsky, Creative Director and Producer, and Vanjah Boikai, Associate Producer.

"Our goal at Radial Park has been ensuring that 'The show goes on!', amid the ongoing COVID pandemic in a big - and safe - way," said Shepard and Shalma. "We have been overwhelmed with the positive reception for our shows this Fall and look forward to a Spring full of performances and exciting, unique, activities for New Yorkers of all ages."

Radial Park's cinemersive experience, dubbed "Broadway at the Drive-In," officially opened October 1, 2020 with Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera on the big screen along with live specially interwoven musical numbers from Broadway's Derrick Davis and Ali Ewoldt alongside a live 11-piece orchestra and continued with Purple Rain featuring Aaron Marcellus, Nick Rashad Burroughs and Lenesha "Sister" Randolph and Selena, starring two-time Tony Award nominee Eva Noblezada singing hits from the films in front of live bands.

Guests can enjoy the interactive, theatrical show from the safety of their own vehicles or via reserved picnic tables spaced appropriately for social distancing for those who prefer biking, walking, or taking the ferry to Halletts Point Play.

Beverages and movie theater-style snacks are available for purchase along with multiple food trucks providing a selection of on-site dining options.

Following the requirements of government and health officials, Radial Park will continue to implement strict health and safety protocols including temperature checks upon arrival via an infrared, touchless thermometer; color-coded wristbands for social distancing; and more.