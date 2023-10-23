Quintet of the Americas to Present Latin American Cultural Week 2023 Program at National Opera Center's Scorca Hall

Date: Monday, November 13 @ 7:00 PM

By: Oct. 23, 2023

Quintet of the Americas to Present Latin American Cultural Week 2023 Program at National Opera Center's Scorca Hall

Quintet of the Americas will be in concert on Monday, November 13 @ 7:00 PM at Marc A. Scorca Hall of The National Opera Center, 330 Seventh Ave., 7th Floor in Manhattan. This is presented as part of Latin American Cultural Week 2023.

The event will feature the Premiere of an arrangement of Canto arena by Cuban composer Ernesto Oliva and will also include Danza de Mediodía by Arturo Márquez, Pra dormir na Rede by Gaudencio Thiago de Mello, Brooklyn Folk Divertimento by Carlos Pavan (Manhattan Premiere), Voices of the Unseen for Woodwind Quintet by Gilbert Galindo, A la costa by Jorge Olaya Muñoz and Por un beso de tu boca (Bambuco) (1949) by Eduardo Cadavid (arr. Madeline Levitz).

Performers will be Kim O'Hare Bonacorsa, flute and piccolo; Matt Sullivan, oboe and English horn; David Valbuena, clarinet and bass clarinet; Barbara Oldham, horn; and Alexander Davis, bassoon.

Admission is free, but space is limited and reservations are required. For reservations, contact quintetorg@gmail.com.

The concert will be live-streamed on the National Opera Center YouTube channel - www.youtube.com/user/NatOperaCenterLIVE. For more information, call 516-586-3433 or visit http://www.quintet.org/concerts.html. This concert is ADA accessible. For MTA transportation information, visit http://tripplanner.mta.info/MyTrip/ui_web/customplanner/TripPlanner.aspx.

Founded in Bogota, Colombia in 1976, Quintet of the Americas has specialized in bringing music from the Western hemisphere to audiences in the United States since its arrival in New York in 1979. The group has enjoyed an international career that has taken them to concert halls throughout the Americas and Eastern Europe, including Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, Symphony Space, and the Library of Congress. Visit their website at http://www.quintet.org and become their friend at http://www.facebook.com/groups/325982319921/. Quintet photos are available at http://quintet.org/press.html.



