Quick Silver Theater Company Announces Musical Theater Master Class

Quick Silver Theater Company (4WORDS) QSTC expands its educational programming with a virtual Master Class. QSTC launches the implementation of Educational and Professional Development components to its programming. Beginning with the Musical Theater Master Class, the company will set in motion the qualitative expansion of its mentor-mentee partnerships.

Students from every theatrical background are encouraged to join in on Monday June 14th, at 7 pm for a Musical Theater Master Class, that will focus on the business of the business. Panelists include: QSTC company members Inga Ballard, Jody Reynard, Curtis Wiley, and QSTC friend and actress Rema Webb.

Theater students and performing artists are all encouraged to attend. The team of panelists will field questions regarding the audition process, EPA's, ECC's, career goals, the re-opening of theatres, self-taping, contracts and connections. Everything from soup to nuts.

As a way for the panelists to give specific feedback, and in order for us to fully engage with the participants, QSTC will be accepting prepared questions and video submissions in advance. If you are interested in taking advantage of this rare opportunity, please feel free to submit a self-tape or reel for feedback. Please limit submission clips to two (2) minutes max. We will only accept YouTube or Vimeo link submissions. Additionally, questions may be submitted in advance as topic items.

This is a virtual event.

Event Date: Monday-June 14th 2021, from 7:00pm to 9:00pm. EST

Tickets are $25.00

For more information about Quick Silver Theater Company please visit: www.quicksilvertheater.com.