Quentin Garzón's GRAY LAND Short Film Soundtrack by Johanna Telander Now Available on Major Music Platforms

The short musical film “Gray Land,” directed by Tyler Milliron, releases its contemporary pop-rock soundtrack on all major music platforms. The soundtrack comprises music written by Johanna Telander, whom Quentin Garzón, the film’s producer, writer, and star, is teaming up with for a second time after having received acclaim for the Grammy ® ️ nomination-considered "Kalevala the Musical" Original Concept Album. This marks Quentin’s first musical film role. The film’s cast also includes Broadway star Grace Stockdale (“Waitress,” “1776”), Lilli Passero (The Voice Top 9 Finalist, Season 12), Avionce Hoyles, Elena Ramos Pascullo, and Taylor Harvey.

Click here to listen to the soundtrack!

Quentin Garzón: “I've been strategically planning to transition into TV and film for a while now. Last year, 'Spirited' inspired me in a way that hadn't happened in ages, reigniting my creative fire. When I pitched the idea of a short film about depression to composer Johanna Telander and got a yes from her, the journey to bringing the concept to life began. Combining my deep love for musical theatre with this new adventure into TV and film has been exactly what I’ve been looking to do. It feels like I have arrived home.”

The film revolves around a character named Ashton, whose journey through depression is expressed through visual and musical fantasy as he encounters his own Depression Demon and Angel of Light. The demon urges him to embrace his pain, while the angel encourages him never to lose hope and to find joy despite his struggles. They both request Ashton to grant himself permission to experience and accept their joined presence in his life. By acknowledging the darkness while still striving for the light, Ashton vows to focus on the positive aspects of his life, finding joy in the simplest of moments and pleasures, even in the presence of shadows.

Gray Land’s Music is set to a contemporary pop-rock-leaning score and has been mixed by Jay Alton at Alton Audio and mastered by Brian Lucey at Magic Garden Mastering. The band features Brian Walters, Sean Andrews, Nadir Aslam, Brianne Lugo, Matt Kolodzieski, Magda Kress, Dominic Frigo, Brad Bailey, Rachel Mulcahy and Sasha Ono.

Composer Johanna Telander, says, “Writing a more straightforward pop/rock-leaning score for this short film, especially after having inhabited the poetic, stylized, fantastical epic musical worlds in the writing of both Kalevala the Musical and Watcher in the Woods, the musical, has been an interesting change of pace and such an energizing creative experience! The trust we have in each other within this creative team has made it possible for us to strive for new heights as artists, and I’m excited to have been able to explore new concepts freely. Be it composer, director, producer, or performer, the passions that drew each of us to musical theatre have been poured into this special piece, and I’m so proud to be a part of it!”

The Gray Land soundtrack is now available on all music platforms.

Gray Land Links:

Soundtrack: https://grayland.hearnow.com/gray-land

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/graylandfilm