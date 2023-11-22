Quentin Garzón's GRAY LAND Short Film Soundtrack by Johanna Telander Now Available on Major Music Platforms

The short musical film "Gray Land" releases its contemporary pop-rock soundtrack on all major music platforms.

By: Nov. 22, 2023

POPULAR

How to Watch the 2023 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade - Your Complete Guide! Photo 1 How to Watch the 2023 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade - Your Complete Guide!
3 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 2 3 Broadway Shows Close Today
Every Broadway Actor in THE GILDED AGE Season Two Photo 3 Every Broadway Actor in THE GILDED AGE Season Two
Exclusive: Watch Kelli O'Hara and Sutton Foster Take the Stage at Carnegie Hall Photo 4 Exclusive: Watch Kelli O'Hara and Sutton Foster Take the Stage at Carnegie Hall

The short musical film “Gray Land,” directed by Tyler Milliron, releases its contemporary pop-rock soundtrack on all major music platforms. The soundtrack comprises music written by Johanna Telander, whom Quentin Garzón, the film’s producer, writer, and star, is teaming up with for a second time after having received acclaim for the Grammy ® ️ nomination-considered "Kalevala the Musical" Original Concept Album. This marks Quentin’s first musical film role. The film’s cast also includes Broadway star Grace Stockdale (“Waitress,” “1776”), Lilli Passero (The Voice Top 9 Finalist, Season 12), Avionce Hoyles, Elena Ramos Pascullo, and Taylor Harvey.

Click here to listen to the soundtrack!

Quentin Garzón: “I've been strategically planning to transition into TV and film for a while now. Last year, 'Spirited' inspired me in a way that hadn't happened in ages, reigniting my creative fire. When I pitched the idea of a short film about depression to composer Johanna Telander and got a yes from her, the journey to bringing the concept to life began. Combining my deep love for musical theatre with this new adventure into TV and film has been exactly what I’ve been looking to do. It feels like I have arrived home.” 

The film revolves around a character named Ashton, whose journey through depression is expressed through visual and musical fantasy as he encounters his own Depression Demon and Angel of Light. The demon urges him to embrace his pain, while the angel encourages him never to lose hope and to find joy despite his struggles. They both request Ashton to grant himself permission to experience and accept their joined presence in his life. By acknowledging the darkness while still striving for the light, Ashton vows to focus on the positive aspects of his life, finding joy in the simplest of moments and pleasures, even in the presence of shadows. 

Gray Land’s Music is set to a contemporary pop-rock-leaning score and has been mixed by Jay Alton at Alton Audio and mastered by Brian Lucey at Magic Garden Mastering. The band features Brian Walters, Sean Andrews, Nadir Aslam, Brianne Lugo, Matt Kolodzieski, Magda Kress, Dominic Frigo, Brad Bailey, Rachel Mulcahy and Sasha Ono.

Composer Johanna Telander, says, “Writing a more straightforward pop/rock-leaning score for this short film, especially after having inhabited the poetic, stylized, fantastical epic musical worlds in the writing of both Kalevala the Musical and Watcher in the  Woods, the musical, has been an interesting change of pace and such an energizing creative experience! The trust we have in each other within this creative team has made it possible for us to strive for new heights as artists, and I’m excited to have been able to explore new concepts freely. Be it composer, director, producer, or performer, the passions that drew each of us to musical theatre have been poured into this special piece, and I’m so proud to be a part of it!”

The Gray Land soundtrack is now available on all music platforms.

Gray Land Links: 

Soundtrack: https://grayland.hearnow.com/gray-land

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/graylandfilm



RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Ariana DeBose Performs This Wish on GOOD MORNING AMERICA Photo
Video: Ariana DeBose Performs 'This Wish' on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Wish is in theaters now! To celebrate the release, Oscar winner Ariana DeBose performed “This Wish” on Good Morning America this morning from Disneyland Paris. 'This Wish' is one of seven original songs penned by Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Julia Michaels and Grammy-winning producer-songwriter-musician Benjamin Rice. Watch the video!

2
Photos: New Look at MAESTRO With Bradley Cooper & Carey Mulligan Photo
Photos: New Look at MAESTRO With Bradley Cooper & Carey Mulligan

Ahead of the film's Netflix debut, check out new photos of Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan in the film, including shots on set with producer Steven Spielberg. The film also features Gideon Glick, Matt Bomer, Sarah Silverman, Miriam Shor, Maya Hawke, Josh Hamilton, Scott Ellis, Sam Nivola, and Alexa Swinton.

3
Alex Newell to Join Shoshana Bean For Holiday Concert at the Apollo Photo
Alex Newell to Join Shoshana Bean For Holiday Concert at the Apollo

Shoshana Bean will be joined by Tony Award-winner and recent Grammy Award-nominee Alex Newell for Bean’s highly anticipated one-night-only holiday concert at Harlem’s World Famous Apollo Theater. Previously announced special guests include Kristin Chenoweth and Betty Who. Get tickets to the concert now!

4
Video: Jordan Fisher Performs Wait For Me in a New Clip From HADESTOWN Photo
Video: Jordan Fisher Performs 'Wait For Me' in a New Clip From HADESTOWN

Jordan Fisher officially took over the role of Orpheus in Hadestown on Monday, November 20, 2023.  Get a first look at Jordan in the production, performing the song 'Wait For Me', in the video here!

More Hot Stories For You

Video: Watch Liz Callaway Sing 'Grateful' by John Bucchino For ThanksgivingVideo: Watch Liz Callaway Sing 'Grateful' by John Bucchino For Thanksgiving
Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of Lincoln Center Theater's THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIAPhotos: Go Inside Opening Night of Lincoln Center Theater's THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA
Listen: Patti LuPone Talks the State of Broadway, Living With Aubrey Plaza, and More on YOU AND ME BOTH WITH HILLARY CLINTONListen: Patti LuPone Talks the State of Broadway, Living With Aubrey Plaza, and More on YOU AND ME BOTH WITH HILLARY CLINTON
Anti-LGBTQ Group Calls For Petition Against Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Due to Nonbinary PerformersAnti-LGBTQ Group Calls For Petition Against Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Due to Nonbinary Performers

Videos

Jeremy Strong and Team Open Up About What to Expect from AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE Video
Jeremy Strong and Team Open Up About What to Expect from AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE
Ariana DeBose Performs 'This Wish' on GOOD MORNING AMERICA Video
Ariana DeBose Performs 'This Wish' on GOOD MORNING AMERICA
Jordan Fisher Performs 'Wait For Me' in a New Clip From HADESTOWN Video
Jordan Fisher Performs 'Wait For Me' in a New Clip From HADESTOWN
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
& JULIET
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
HARMONY

Recommended For You