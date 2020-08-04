Quentin Avery Brown Releases First Single 'To Be In Love'
'To Be In Love' is currently available on all music platforms.
Performer Quentin Avery Brown has released his first single, "To Be In Love" currently on all music platforms.
Listen below!
Quentin Avery Brown (He/Him) was last seen at Westchester Broadway Theatre as Eat Moe in Five Guys Named Moe and Kris Kringle the Musical at the Proctor's Mainstage in Schenectady, NY. He is a recent transplant to NYC from Atlanta was has been seen in Atlanta based shows at the Atlanta Lyric Theatre, True Colors Theatre Company, Legacy Theatre, Alliance Theatre, Aurora Theatre and Six Flags Over Georgia. He's also performed at regional theatres around the US such as the Alhambra Dinner Theatre, Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre, and Starlight Theatre. Quentin just spent the past year and a half touring the country as a backup singer in two tribute shows one for Elton John and the other for Elton John and Billy Joel.
https://linktr.ee/quentinspeaks
