Queens Public Library Announces January 'Literary Thursdays'

Queens Public Library has announced their January schedule for Literary Thursdays!

Check out the schedule below:

January 7

Author Talk with Michael Riedel about "Singular Sensation: The Triumph of Broadway"

Broadway stages are dark now, but join us to relive the bright lights of American musicals in the 1990s. With British musicals dominating the Broadway scene, the 1990s ushered in the smash hits "Rent" and "The Producers" among others. Michael Riedel, theater columnist for the "New York Post", will share some of the drama behind mega-hits or shocking flops. To join, go here.

January 14

Author Talk with Catherine Grace Katz about "The Daughters of Yalta: the Churchills, Roosevelts, and Harrimans: A Story of Love and War"

Join us as writer and historian Catherine Grace Katz presents the story of the three young women who accompanied their famous fathers to the Yalta Conference with Stalin 75 years ago. From newly accessible sources, the book reveals the conference through the eyes of Kathleen Harriman, Sarah Churchill, and Anna Roosevelt. To join, go here.

January 21

Author Talk with Frederick Kaufman about "The Money Plot: A History of Currency's Power to Enchant, Control, and Manipulate"

Professor Frederick Kaufman delves into the past 65,000 years to demystify the concept of money. Whether polished shells, bills or Bitcoin, the truth at the core of every currency is that it is fiction. "The Money Plot: A History of Currency's Power to Enchant, Control, and Manipulate" explains how money was created, used, and is constantly being transformed. To join, go here.

January 28

Author Talk with Pamela Hanlon about "A Worldly Affair: New York, the United Nations, and the Story Behind Their Unlikely Bond"

For more than seventy years, the United Nations has been located in Manhattan. "A Worldly Affair" tells the story from the 1940s when the UN General Assembly was temporarily located in Queens and Mayor Fiorello La Guardia was determined to keep it in New York. Pamela Hanlon discusses how a Rockefeller gift changed a rejection of the plan to acceptance and how that decision has affected New York City for decades. To join, go here.